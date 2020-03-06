Fairmont State grits out win against Glenville State, advances to MEC semis

WHEELING — It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what makes Fairmont State men’s basketball such a talented team in high stakes, high pressure scenarios, but there’s certainly no question that they can handle business when they need to.
Fairmont State entered the Mountain East Conference Tournament as the third-seed, and on Friday opened their postseason slate in the tourney’s quarterfinal round at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling against sixth-seed Glenville State, with whom they had split a two-game regular season series.
Despite the fact that Fairmont held multiple double-digit leads throughout the contest, the game marked the 20th time in 29 appearances this season that the Falcons ended up playing a contest that would be decided by single-digits — and after downing Glenville State 77-70, they’ve now won 16 of those battles.
“I was just going to say that this shows how good our league is. That Glenville team is really good, and they put 125 points on us at our place earlier this year. It’s hard to play a high, sustained level for 40 minutes against a team that good, and when we made runs, they made some shots,” Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said.
“Our guys, it’s all the players, and how about the support behind that bench. There was a lot of Fairmont out here today. The guys made plays, they stayed calm, and that’s what we do, our guys stay the course and play together. We just try to do that and let the chips fall where they may.”
After trading the lead back-and-forth early in the first half, Fairmont State would take control of the game, extending their lead into double-digits at multiple points both before and after the halftime break.
Glenville State would fight valiantly each time to trim the lead within one-to-two possessions, including narrowing the deficit to just one point late in the game, but in the end they would fail to get close enough to regain the lead and Fairmont State would jump on a 10-4 run in the final 3 and 1/2 minutes of play to secure the win.
“We fell a little bit short, and it’s not our guys fault they battled all the way to the end, but we couldn’t get over that hump. We couldn’t make the plays, and that’s a credit to them. There’s a reason why they’ve won as many games as they have this year,” Glenville head coach Justin Caldwell said.
“We stuck together, and we responded to their punches every time. We just couldn’t get over the hump, to a certain point,” Glenville freshman Steven Verplancken said.
For Fairmont State, the team’s ability to continue to pull out close wins boils down to their ability to stay calm and collected and abide by the game plan of Koenig, who won last year’s tournament as head coach at Notre Dame College and was named 2018-19 MEC Coach of the Year. And now, they’re so accustomed to these types of situations, they know just how to deal with it.
“We executed really well, and we ran our stuff well. Whether we were running ball screen stuff or some continuity stuff, we executed and down at the other end we finished things off with rebounding. Just making plays down the stretch,” Koenig said.
“It’s been really big for us. Every time we have one of those wins, the next day in practice I’ll talk about how we need to work on finishing games and not be in situations like that, but it’s proven to really help us a lot down the stretch...I just think, as a team, we’re prepared for any situation and we get it done,” Fairmont State junior Kenzie Melko-Marshall said.
