WHEELING — Powered by a 24 point, five rebound, and five assist performance from Mountain East Conference (MEC) Freshman of the Year Dale Bonner, Fairmont State men's basketball downed Glenville State 77-70 on Friday afternoon during the quarterfinal round of the MEC Tournament.
After trading the lead back-and-forth early in the first half, Fairmont would take control of the game, extending their lead into double-digits at multiple points both before and after the halftime break. Glenville would fight valiantly each time to trim the lead within one-to-two possessions, but in the end they would fail to get close enough to regain the lead and Fairmont would jump on a 10-4 run in the final 3 and 1/2 minutes of play to secure the win.
"I was just going to say that this shows how good our league is. That Glenville team is really good, and they put 125 points on us at our place earlier this year. It's hard to play a high, sustained level for 40 minutes against a team that good, and when we made runs, they made some shots," Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said.
"Our guys, it's all the players, and how about the support behind that bench. There was a lot of Fairmont out here today. The guys made plays, they stayed calm, and that's what we do, our guys stay the course and play together. We just try to do that and let the chips fall where they may."
