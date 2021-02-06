FAIRMONT — Fairmont State held off a vicious late-game rally by West Virginia State on the road Saturday to claw out an 82-76 victory and get back on the winning track after Wednesday’s home loss to Charleston.
The Falcons led by 17 midway through the second half when a layup by sophomore guard Dale Bonner put them up 67-50 with 9:58 to play in the game. But over the next eight minutes of game time, the Yellow Jackets ripped off a 21-6 run to slice the deficit to just 73-71 with 2:09 to play. A jumpshot by Fairmont junior forward Isaiah Sanders and then a dagger 3 by senior guard Cole VonHandorf over a pair of WVSU defenders late in the shot clock amounted to a quick 5-0 response from the Falcons, who then barely staved off the Yellow Jackets in the final minute at the free throw line.
With the win, Fairmont State improved to 5-2 on the season, while West Virginia State moved to 6-3 with the loss.
Bonner was at the forefront of Fairmont State’s victory, as he dropped a game-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3, to go with four rebounds and three steals. Bonner sliced and diced WVSU with his quick-twitch ball handling to pry through cracks in the Yellow Jackets’ defense and get to the rim, and when he wasn’t burning them on drives, he did so with hot shooting from beyond the arc.
Sanders and forward Seth Younkin also reached double figures for Fairmont State, with both players scoring 14 points apiece. Younkin recorded a double-double, as he paired his 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 11 rebounds, to go with three assists.
Zyon Dobbs added another nine points, six of which came in the final 11:41 of the game, to go with six rebounds for the Falcons, while Przemyslaw Golek scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.
The guard-big duo of Glen Abram and Jeremiah Moore were the Yellow Jackets’ primary source of offense, as the duo combined for 44 of the team’s 76 points on 20-of-37 shooting. Abram, WVSU’s dynamic lead ball handler who entered Saturday averaging an MEC-best 22.5 points a game, scored 21 for the Yellow Jackets on 9-of-19 shooting. He also dished a game-high six assists and recorded a pair of steals. Moore, meanwhile, poured in a team-high 23 points and eight rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting.
Anthony Pittman chipped in a double-double performance for WVSU as the only other Yellow Jacket to reach double figures, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Abram, Moore and Pittman played the game’s full 40 minutes for the Yellow Jackets.
Fairmont State, which outshot WVSU 54.1% to 43.1% for the game, blitzed the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of both halves. The Falcons burst out to a 14-point lead in the first half and led 43-30 with 2:58 to play in the period, but WVSU closed the opening 20 minutes on a 9-1 run to cut the margin to 44-39 by the break.
The Falcons again separated at the beginning of the second half when they ticked off a 9-0 spurt over a near two-minute span to push their lead from 58-50 to 67-50. Bonner and Dobbs scored all nine of Fairmont State’s points over the stretch. Dobbs kickstarted the run with a putback, and then he dished an assist to Bonner for an open wing 3 and finished off a left-handed layup in transition after a quick hit-ahead assist by Ilisa Washington. Bonner closed the 9-0 run with a driving layup.
Following that layup by Bonner at the 9:58 mark to push Fairmont’s lead to 17, however, the Falcons scored six points over the next eight minutes as its offense stagnated into a series of turnovers and layup attempts in traffic. West Virginia State, meanwhile, tossed in 21 points over that eight-minute stretch, with Abram, Moore and Pittman accounting for 18 of those 21 points.
Fairmont State, however, responded with its 5-0 run courtesy of the jumpers by Sanders and VonHandorf before the Falcons hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to ice the game.
The Falcons return to the court Monday at 6 p.m. when they host Concord.
