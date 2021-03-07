WHEELING — In January, it was their offense that did them in. Two-and-a-half weeks ago, it was their defense that was the issue.
But on Sunday, with the Mountain East Conference Tournament Championship on the line as Fairmont State met West Liberty for the third time this season, the Falcons' offense hummed and their defense sustained as they authored a 102-99 victory over the rival Hilltoppers to etch their names in history and claim the program's first conference championship since 1984.
"I'm just so happy for the community, the program, and all of the guys who have been here before that laid the foundation," said second-year coach Tim Koenig. "I was just reminded that 1984 was the last time and I was born in '84, so there are a lot of community people who have been yearning for this. They bleed maroon and we're just so thankful."
"It's really special, and it's a feeling like no other," said Fairmont State junior forward Isaiah Sanders, who was named the tournament MVP. "We fought hard on both ends of the floor and we were resilient. Like I've been saying, it just shows how dangerous our team is. I love these guys."
The breakthrough victory, which was Fairmont State's first win in an MEC title game in three tries after previously falling to Glenville State in 2015 and West Liberty in 2017. The Falcons are also the seventh different MEC Tournament champion in the eight-year-old conference and it also secured the Falcons an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament after they came into Sunday's game sitting on the bubble to make the reduced 48-team field.
"This league is so good. If it's not the best, I'd like to hear which league is better than ours. You have to be ready to play every night," said Koenig, who previously won the MEC Tournament in 2019 when he was the head coach at Notre Dame College in Ohio.
West Liberty entered Sunday's title game trying to put its stamp of authority on the MEC hierarchy, as the Hilltoppers, who are the only team to win the tournament twice (2017, 2020), were gunning to become the first ever repeat champion of the tournament.
"Obviously, we were extremely excited to play in this championship game again, and it was a tough loss for us," said West Liberty coach Ben Howlett, whose Hilltoppers will now be dependent on an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament during Sunday night's selection show. "But I'm really proud of our guys with their fight — they kept fighting and they didn't cave in and give up. We gave ourselves a chance there at the end to possibly tie it, and we just fell short."
"Man, those guys fight till the last second, and nothing is ever over," said Koenig of West Liberty, as he earned his first ever win over WLU as Fairmont State coach after entering Sunday 0-4 versus the Hilltoppers, including 0-2 this regular season. "They really beat us up good this year in the regular season — they really beat us up good — but I'm just so proud of the guys staying with it and staying level headed throughout all the runs. It's a huge win."
The victory for the Falcons, which wasn't completely sealed until WLU's Luke Dyer's three-quarter court heave at the buzzer missed just short, avenged their two regular season losses to the Hilltoppers. Their first defeat was a 96-84 loss at home in January in which their offense sputtered and the second was a 126-96 road smackdown on Feb. 24 in which their defense was gouged for 70 first-half points.
"They went on their runs and we went on ours, but we played together and we never gave up," said Sanders of the title game victory, one in which he scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists. "Like I said, this is a feeling no other. I love it."
Fairmont State's victory was powered by a handful of clutch performances across the roster, most notably from the quartet of Sanders, guards Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf, and center Seth Younkin, with that foursome combining to play 158 of a possible 160 minutes as Koenig went with a super slim six-man rotation. Bonner led the Falcons with a dazzling showing of 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 10-of-19 shooting, while Sanders scored 25 points, VonHandorf tallied 17 points and five rebounds, and Younkin played an outstanding two-way game en route to 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Pat Robinson led West Liberty with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists on 9-of-15 shooting, and Robert C. Byrd graduate Luke Dyer also cracked 20-plus points for the Hilltoppers with a virtuoso outing of 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-11 from 3, to go with three assists.
Bryce Butler added another 16 points and seven rebounds for WLU, while star guard Dalton Bolon mustered 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting despite being face guarded by the Falcons all game long.
"The last game we played at West Liberty, they kind of handed it to us, and I knew that's not the kind of team we were," said Sanders, referring to the February 126-96 loss. "My teammates and I just wanted to go out there today and show what team we really were and prove a lot of people in this conference wrong."
That contrast between the team the Falcons were on Feb. 24 and the one they were on Sunday was immediately apparent as they burst out to a 17-point lead over the Hilltoppers just 8:24 into the game.
Offensively, Fairmont burned West Liberty with scorching 3-point shooting early, as the Falcons' effectiveness in breaking WLU's vaunted press amounted to numbers advantages and open spot-up looks in semi-transition. Bonner hit one from deep, while Sanders and VonHandorf each canned a pair, including a trailer 3 from Sanders at the 16:46 mark that was from Dame range. The Falcons shot 52% from the field in the first half and turned the ball over just two times.
Then on defense, with WLU missing excellent stretch big man Will Yoakum, who went down with a knee injury in mid-February, Fairmont strayed from West Liberty's shakier shooters to seal up the paint. Younkin — who missed the Feb. 24 matchup — hovered around the rim as an ironclad deterrent to challenge every shot and Fairmont's perimeter defenders dared typical non-shooters, such as Dyer, to beat them as they slinked into the gaps.
"Give Fairmont all the credit, I thought they came out and Tim had a really good game plan against us," Howlett said. "(Against the press), they were really poised; they put a guy in the middle in Bonner who is a tough guy to deny and they'd shoot him up through the middle and he'd catch it on the run with a numerical advantage and they were able to capitalize."
West Liberty mounted an 11-2 run in response to Fairmont's opening blitz to slice the margin to as few as eight at 31-23 with 9:01 to play in the half. But Fairmont's defense stiffened thereafter, and held WLU to just three points over a 5:15 span while ballooning the margin back to as many as 15 at 41-26. The Falcons eventually took a 47-35 lead into the half, as they limited the Hilltoppers to 42% shooting and a mere six points in the paint over the first 20 minutes.
"I thought their defense was suffocating at times," Howlett said. "And (Younkin) was a big difference maker for them and makes them a lot better — they run a lot of stuff through him (on offense), he's always setting screens, and obviously he's a high-level rebounder."
The Hilltoppers, though, came out of the locker room ready to battle. They hit Fairmont with a flurry of 3s, and even when the Falcons cobbled together a couple of mini runs and first-glance responses, it wasn't enough to slow down the growing tidal wave of WLU's relentlessness and resilience.
Eventually, West Liberty lopped Fairmont's lead down to a mere two points at 62-60 with 11:03 to play as it summoned a seemingly inevitable rally.
It was in that moment, though, when the Falcons fully unleashed the offensive firepower of back-to-back All-MEC guard Dale Bonner to keep the Hilltoppers at bay. From the 10:48 mark to the 6:07 mark, Bonner ticked off nine points, including a run of six straight at one point, to push Fairmont's lead back to double figures.
"We just had a hard time stopping Bonner. He was really good there in the second half, and he went on a couple of runs by himself. He's a really good player," Howlett said.
Bonner unfurled his full bag during the pinnacle stretch of what was an all-around sublime offensive game from the redshirt sophomore. He first scored on an and-one layup when he curled off an elbow screen for a backdoor cut. Then he drilled a pair of back-to-back pull-up midrange jumpers after working off a rub screen at the elbow. And finally, he bulleted into a split of a pair of WLU defenders out of a pick-and-roll for another knifing layup.
"We just try to make the play," Koenig said, "and there are times when (Bonner) is the one and there are times, like (Saturday) in the first half when (Sanders) is the one, so it just kind of depends on how teams guard us. We wanted to get the ball reversed with the way they were defending and that's what we did, and it was advantageous for us that he was the guy who got those reversals where he could then attack."
Bonner's soloist spurt put Fairmont State up by 11 with 6:07 to play, and the Falcons maintained a double-digit lead all the way to the 1:35 mark before they outlasted an avalanche of West Liberty 3s down the stretch to at long last don a conference crown.
"We had a couple of games (during the season) where we struggled a little bit," Sanders said, "but we just regrouped and came together as one, and the results showed."
