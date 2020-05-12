FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Department of Athletics recently honored a memorable 2019-20 season during the 58th Annual Fighting Falcons All-Sports Reception Presented by Huntington Bank, recognizing the 2020 Jasper H. Colebank and Eston K. Feaster Award winners as well as athletic and scholarship honors throughout the ‘19-20 season.
“I am beyond proud when I think about the challenges this cast of Falcon student athletes have overcome, and the tenacity with which they’ve faced them,” Dr. Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said in a press release. “These students fought tooth and nail through really tough seasons; some set records, some saw victories, and some saw defeats. And still others watched as the promise of spring glory was curtailed by this historic global crisis. But not one Falcon student athlete ever gave up. The entire Falcon athletic program, from coaches to student athletes, faced the events of this winter and spring with dignity and maturity. I’m so very, very proud of them.”
In all, 30 student-athletes were recognized with scholarship awards for their combination of success in both academics and athletics. The two major annual academic-athletic awards are the Jasper H. Colebank and Eston K. Feaster Awards. The Jasper H. Colebank award is given annually to the male and female senior student-athlete who, over the course of his or her college career, have done the most to promote the best interest of athletics at Fairmont, while the Eston K. Feaster award is given annually to the male and female student-athlete with the who maintains the highest overall grade-point average among letterwinners.
The 2020 winners of the Jasper H. Colebank Award are Joao Lucas Alves of the men’s tennis team and Emily Gersper of the women’s swim team, while the 2020 winners of the Eston K. Feaster Award are Darby Peterson of the softball team and Roberto Velasquez of the baseball team.
Alves, a senior from Lins, Brazil, was the male recipient of the award after a standout career on the tennis courts for the Falcons. Alves was a three-time All-Mountain East Conference first team selection and also earned MEC Freshman of the Year honors back in 2017. A team captain as a senior, Alves has played the No. 1 singles and doubles position during each of his four seasons and helped lead the Falcons to the NCAA Atlantic Regional for the first time in school history back in 2018. The Falcons were ranked in the Atlantic Region Rankings multiple times during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons.
In 2017 during Alves’ freshman season, the men’s tennis team also made history by winning the school’s first regular season conference championship in 27 years.
In addition to his on-court accolades, Alves was also a two-time member of the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was a finalist for the MEC Scholar Athlete of the Year Award back in 2018. Alves was a member of the Fairmont State Dean’s List during each of his semesters and will graduate with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management.
“I’m very honored to have received this award. It means a lot to me,” Alves said in a video statement. “Four years ago I made the best decision of my life coming to Fairmont State University. Since Day 1, I’ve felt special and everyone has given me all the support I’ve needed. I’ve grown in all aspects of my life.”
Gersper, a senior from Washington, W.Va., was the female recipient of the award after earning multiple accolades in the pool and in the classroom while at Fairmont State. As a standout on the swim team, Gersper won a Mountain East Conference Championships in eight different events during her career, including five individual championships and three relay championships. In all, Gersper earned All-MEC honors in 17 events during the past three seasons and was a four-time MEC Swimmer of the Week, including twice as a junior and twice as a senior.
Gersper also broke the Feaster Center pool record in the 100 Breaststroke event, and also ranks among the top 10 fastest times in four individual events at Fairmont State, including 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Individual Medley, and 50 Freestyle. She has the second-fastest time in school history in both the 100 and 200 Breaststroke events.
In the classroom, Gersper will leave Fairmont State with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Earlier this spring, Gersper was a finalist in the West Virginia Collegiate Business Competition, the first ever finalist from Fairmont State. She placed third in the state at the competition. Gersper also served as co-captain for the Fairmont State women’s swim team and was a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative.
“Everyone says that college is going to be the best four years of your life, and as I graduate and move on from my athletic career, I hold every single memory in my heart as the best memories of my life,” Gersper said in a video statement. “Whenever I think back to the significant memories I have here, it’s not always about whether I won or not or got a personal record — what I remember most is no matter the outcome of the race, whenever I would finish and look to the front of the lane or the end of the lane, my team was there. It’s hard to find any other situation in life other than college athletics where you have undoubted support from such a large group of people.”
Petersen is a four-year member of the Fairmont State softball team as a pitcher. During her career she made 64 total appearances and nine starts on the mound for the Falcons, finishing her career with a 2.81 ERA and a 9-13 record. In her 169.1 innings pitched for the Falcons, Petersen racked up 89 strikeouts and allowed just 68 earned runs. At the plate, Petersen batted .381 with a .429 slugging percentage. As a sophomore in 2018 as a relief pitcher, Petersen finished the season with a 2.26 ERA, before following up that season with a 2.57 ERA in 2019 as a junior.
Petersen, a senior from Ripley High, currently has a 3.90 grade-point average as an Accounting major at Fairmont State University. Petersen was a three-time member of the MEC All-Academic softball team.
“The past four years, I’ve made lifelong friends and memories that I’m extremely grateful for,” Peterson said in a video message. “I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches and professors for making my time at Fairmont State so great.”
Velasquez was a three-year member of the Fairmont State baseball team as a relief pitcher for the Falcons. During his career, Velasquez recorded a 2-2 win-loss record and made 29 appearances as a pitcher for the Falcons. In 35.1 total innings pitched, Velasquez totaled 27 strikeouts and allowed just 31 earned runs. He earned both of his wins in 2018 as a sophomore, recording a season-low ERA and a season-high 15 strikeouts that season, appearing in 13 games and making one start.
Velasquez, a senior from San Pedro, Honduras, has a 3.69 grade point average as a Business Administration major at Fairmont State University. He has an Economics concentration for his Business Administration undergraduate studies. Velasquez was a 2019 member of the MEC All-Academic baseball team.
“I want to thank all of my family and friends that have helped me along this journey. Nobody said it was going to be easy, but it takes time, effort and discipline to accomplish your goals,” Velasquez said. “It is incredible to me that coming from so far away and such a different culture I was able to adapt to a home right away.
“Attending Fairmont State has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It’s helped me become a better athlete, a better student and a better person overall.”
Along with the individual honors and awards, Fairmont State team highlights from the 2019-20 athletics season include the women’s soccer team’s Mountain East Conference Northern Division Championship from the fall, and the men’s basketball teams fifth NCAA Division II National Tournament berth in the past seven seasons as the Falcons went 23-7 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Regional before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Back in the fall, the Fairmont State women’s soccer team finished the regular season with a 12-4-2 overall record to win the regular season divisional crown. The Falcons also hosted their first-ever MEC Tournament Game and defeated West Virginia Wesleyan, 2-0, to advance to the championship match against Concord. The Mountain Lions came out on top by a 2-0 score in the final. The women’s soccer team ranked as high as No. 7 in the region and just missed out on a regional bid.
Other team highlights include a runner-up finish for the women’s swim team at the MEC Championship, a runner-up finish for the men’s swim team at the MEC Championship, and a semifinal appearance in the MEC Tournament by the men’s basketball team.
Individually, the Fairmont State Department of Athletics received numerous major conference, regional or national awards during the fall and the winter, including Michael Porter earning All-America honors as a cornerback for the football team, and Sierra Kotchman bringing home Academic All-American honors as a guard for the women’s basketball team. Kotchman has a 3.96 GPA as a Business Administration major at Fairmont State. Quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor also added to the national honors by being named an NCAA Statistical Champion after leading the country in passing efficiency during the 2019 campaign.
Ten Fairmont State standouts also earned All-Region honors during 2019-20, including five from the football team (Tyree Randolph, Javon Hayes, Chandler Zavala, D.J. Adediwura, Michael Porter), four from the women’s soccer team (Ella Wilson, Abigail Fowler, Mackenzie Gillispie, Taylor Kennedy), and one from the men’s basketball team (Dale Bonner). Bonner was also named the MEC Freshman of the Year for men’s basketball.
The Fairmont State men’s and women’s swim teams also brought home some conference postseason accolades in 2019-20, headlined by Pedro Gaspar earning MEC Swimmer of the Year honors. In addition, a trio of Falcons turned in first place finishes at the GMAC/MEC Swimming Championships this winter, including Majester Abdul-Jalil in the 200 breaststroke, Courtney Deem in the 200 freestyle, and Gaspar in the 500 freestyle.
In all, 27 student-athletes earned first team All-MEC honors during the fall and winter, 14 of which came from top-time finishes in the MEC during the league’s swimming championships.
Fairmont State student-athletes are also getting it done in the classroom, with 205 student-athletes earning a 3.0 GPA or higher during the fall semester. That number represents 61 percent of all student athletes. Sixty-nine Fairmont State student-athletes also earned MEC academic honors during the fall semester, including 42 that were named to the MEC All-Academic Team (3.7 GPA or higher), and 27 that were named to the MEC Academic Honor Roll (GPA between 3.25 and 3.69).
Six Fairmont State programs also earned team academic honors from respective associations from around the country, including baseball, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, women’s tennis, volleyball and women’s soccer.
“Seven of our 17 athletics programs did not have the chance to finish their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of us in the department would like to congratulate and thank those coaches and student-athletes for their hard work and dedication during preseason and early season competition,” said Interim Director of Athletics Ryan Courtney. “Although many of our seniors in those sports might take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, we would like to take a moment to thank all of our seniors for representing Fairmont State in a professional and positive manner during their academic and athletic careers.”
In addition to Huntington Bank serving as the presenting sponsor of the 58th Annual Fighting Falcons All-Sports Reception, the event was also sponsored by BB&T Bank and Gary K. and Barbara D. Bennett, longtime supporters of the Fairmont State Department of Athletics.
“Although we were unable to honor our donors and student-athletes in person during the All-Sports Reception, I would like to personally thank Huntington Bank, BB&T and Gary K. and Barbara D. Bennett for their continued support of this event and the Department of Athletics,” said Courtney. “I would also like to thank our endowment donors, coaches, student-athletes and staff for their hard work and dedication throughout 2019-20. It was certainly a memorable year and we are looking forward to a bright future for all of our athletics programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.