FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University men's basketball program will pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, director of athletics Greg Bamberger announced on Wednesday morning.
As a result, the Mountain East Conference has announced the postponement of a trio of upcoming games, including Wednesday's game at Notre Dame College (Jan. 20), Saturday's home game against Alderson Broaddus (Jan. 23) and next Wednesday's matchup against Concord (Jan. 27).
Fairmont State will work with the Mountain East Conference and the three institutions to pursue rescheduling opportunities.
The Falcons are currently 3-1 this season under second-year coach Tim Koenig and entered Wednesday night's game against Notre Dame coming off a 95-60 road win over Wheeling on Saturday. They rank in the Top 25 in a pair of Division-II national polls that were released Tuesday, checking in at No. 24 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) poll and No. 16 in the D2SIDA National Media Poll.
The three postponements will immediately put the brakes on what was a successful start to the season for the Falcons, whose lone loss was a 96-84 defeat to No. 4 West Liberty at home.
While there has not been a publicly-announced timetable for when the Fairmont State men's program will be permitted to resume team activities, the Mountain East Conference announced before the season it had designated Mondays as allotted make-up opportunities for any postponed games.
The pause in team activities for the men's team is the second time in this young season Fairmont State basketball has put things on hold due to COVID-19 protocols. The Fairmont State women's team was also forced to pause team activities earlier this month before the start of its season. The stoppage delayed the Lady Falcons' debut, with a pair of games being postponed. The Fairmont State women's team has since started its season 1-2 and will continue with its schedule. The Lady Falcons play Notre Dame on the road tonight before hosting Alderson Broaddus on Saturday and then playing a make-up game at home on Monday against Davis & Elkins.
