FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University men's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season at No. 20 in the NABC Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon. The national ranking is the second of the year for the Falcons, who also checked-in at No. 20 in the Basketball Times preseason top-20 back on Oct. 22.
The Falcons were one of three Mountain East Conference teams to appear in the rankings, with West Liberty at No. 7 and the University of Charleston at No. 22. Fellow Atlantic Region foe Indiana (Pa.) also earned a top-5 preseason ranking, checking in at No. 4.
Under second-year head coach Tim Koenig, Fairmont State returns all five starters and eight of its top nine scorers from a season ago. Dale Bonner (17.8) and Cole VonHandorf (16.3) were Fairmont State's top scorers from a season ago and each earned first team All-Mountain East Conference accolades after leading the Falcons to a 23-7 overall record and the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Regional Tournament. Kenzie Melko-Marshall was also an honorable mention All-MEC honoree in 2019-20 after ranking third on the team in scoring (14.8) and first in rebounding (4.9). Isaiah Sanders also entered his second year with the Fairmont State program and rounded out four double-figure scorers for the Falcons last season at 14.1 points per game.
The Falcons also welcome seven newcomers into the fold in 2020-21, including Zyon Dobbs, a sophomore transfer from James Madison, and Brendan Paul, a junior transfer from Syracuse.
Northwest Missouri State, the top-ranked team at the end of the 2019-20 season, will open the 2020-21 season atop the NABC/Division II national rankings. The Bearcats closed last season with 23 consecutive wins and won the most recent national championship when the tournament was conducted in 2019. Northwest not only enters the season with a 23-game winning streak, but has gone 69-1 over the past two seasons.
Northwest's 23-game streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in NCAA Division II with West Texas A&M, who is ranked third in the pre-season poll. In between Northwest and West Texas A&M is Lincoln Memorial, who won 32 in a row after a season-opening loss last year.
Indiana (Pa.) and Florida Southern – who won its last 17 games last season – round out the top five in the pre-season poll. Florida Southern is a spot ahead of Nova Southeastern, giving the Sunshine State Conference two teams in the top ten along with the South Atlantic Conference, as Lincoln Memorial and Queens (N.C.) represent that conference.
A total of 10 conferences have multiple teams in the pre-season top 25. The Mountain East Conference has three teams in No. 7 West Liberty, No. 20 Fairmont State and No. 22 Charleston, while the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is represented by No. 8 Northern State, No. 17 Augustana and No. 23 Sioux Falls.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of conferences in NCAA Division II will not begin their seasons until after the 2020 calendar year concludes. That list does include several teams that were named in the pre-season rankings. Fairmont State is expected to open the 2020-21 season in early January following a delayed start to the Mountain East Conference winter sports schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The complete 2020-21 men's basketball schedule will be announced in the near future on FightingFalcons.com.
