FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University Interim Director of Athletics Ryan Courtney named Sarah Amos head men’s cross country coach on Friday afternoon. Amos will also be entering her fifth season at the helm of the women’s cross country program in 2020.
“We are thrilled to have Sarah move into the role of head men’s cross country coach at Fairmont State University,” said Courtney. “Sarah is a proven coach that has led our women’s cross country team to new heights over the past four seasons.
“As an alumnus of the university and the cross country program, we are confident that under Sarah’s leadership both of our cross country programs will be competing at a high level in 2020 and beyond,” Courtney added.
Amos takes over for Rob Nucilli, who resigned last month to relocate for another professional opportunity.
Amos is a 2013 graduate of Fairmont State University and a former member of the Falcon women’s cross country team. Since taking over as head coach of the women’s program in 2016, the Falcons have turned in three top-five finishes at the MEC Championship Meet, and seven of her runners have earned All-MEC honors during her tenure.
“Over the last five years, the women’s team has had consistent growth in roster size and has been clocking top times for our university,” said Amos. “The men’s team has started gaining traction over the past few years, so I’m looking forward to building on their improvements and moving both programs to the next level.
“Transitioning our programs to be led by one coach is a move that will help our teams grow together,” Amos added.
This past fall, the Falcons finished seventh or higher during four meets, including a second-place finish at the Penn State Fayette Invitational and a third-place finish at the Golden Bear Classic. The Falcons wrapped up the season with a seventh-place finish at the MEC Championships in Wheeling, with Emily Maddow and Julianna Butcher finishing in the top 30 of the final standings.
In 2018, Amos led the Falcons to six top-five finishes and a trio of runners earned All-MEC accolades following the conference championship meet. The season was headlined by a runner-up finish at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational in Washington, Pa. At the MEC Championship Meet, Maddow placed ninth to pace the Falcons and garnered first team All-MEC accolades for her efforts. Bayley Wellings and Logan Frame also earned second team All-MEC honors in 2018 after finishing in 17th and 20th place, respectively, during the championship race.
In 2017 the Falcons turned in five top-five finishes, including first place at Salem University and second place at the UC Invitational. The Fairmont State women took fifth place at the MEC Championship meet in Bridgeport, with freshman Emily Maddow placing eighth in the race to earn first team All-MEC honors.
In her first season at the helm of the women’s cross country program, Amos led the Falcons to a fourth-place finish at the MEC Championship. She also coaches a pair of runners to All-Mountain East Conference honors as Julianna Butcher placed 11th and Logan Frame came in 16th place at the MEC Championship Meet to earn second team all-league honors.
Amos was a member of the Fairmont State cross country team in 2010 following a standout career at North Marion High School. She was a two-sport standout for the Huskies as a member of both the cross country and track teams. As a member of the track team, Amos competed in four events, qualifying for the state meet in the 4x800m in 2008 and 2009.
Amos still races competitively, having competed in numerous road races over the past 15 years, including half-marathons, marathons, an ultra-race and countless races at the 5k to 10k distances. She is also an active member of the West Virginia Hash House Harriers (WVHHH), a local running club.
Amos graduated in December 2013 from Fairmont State University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Contemporary Fine Arts Technology. Amos graduated Cum Laude, being named to the President’s List in the Spring of 2013.
Baseball’s Musgrove earns CoSIDA academic all-district honors
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State senior infielder Zach Musgrove earned 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 honors on Thursday afternoon. Musgrove, a transfer from Potomac State, wrapped up his second season with the Fairmont State baseball program during 2020 when the season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his two seasons with the Falcons, Musgrove has batted .328 with 17 home runs and 61 runs batted-in. Musgrove also tallied 14 doubles and has a career slugging percentage of .611. During his two season he started 64 of the 65 games he appeared in. Defensively at first base, Musgrove racked up 173 putouts, six assists and committed just one error during his career.
This spring, Musgrove appeared in 15 games before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. He batted .283 with five home runs, two doubles and 18 runs batted-in this season.
As a junior in 2019, Musgrove batted a team-best .341 with 12 home runs and 43 runs batted-in to lead the Falcons. Musgrove also scored 34 runs, had 12 doubles, and recorded a team-high slugging percentage of .614 on the season. His 12 home runs last season were the second-most in a single-season at Fairmont State.
Musgrove is a Business Administration major at Fairmont State University and has a 3.61 cumulative grade-point average.
Musgrove was one of four players from the Mountain East Conference to receive honors. He was joined on the District 2 team by Concord’s Nathan Neff and Anthony Stehlin, and Charleston’s Colby Johnson.
