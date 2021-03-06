FROSTBURG, Md. – The Fairmont State volleyball team earned a share of the Mountain East Conference North Division Championship with a 3-1 win over Frostburg State on Friday evening to wrap up the 2021 regular season.
Fairmont’s win coupled with West Liberty’s 3-1 win over Wheeling University this evening gave the Falcons a share of the division title. The Falcons have also earned the top-seed in the Mountain East Conference Volleyball Tournament and will host Notre Dame College in a quarterfinal tournament match on Tuesday evening at Joe Retton Arena. Opening serve is set for 7 p.m.
The four quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinal round, which will be hosted on Friday and Saturday at the highest-remaining seed.
After dropping the first set to Frostburg State (23-25) on Friday evening, the Falcons took the next three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-21 to earn the win.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 8-2 on the season. Frostburg fell to 0-10 and finished winless during the 2021 spring season.
Julia DiPaola led the Falcons in the win with 22 kills and 24 digs. Keara Lewis also drove home 16 kills to go with eight digs, and Taylor Wisniewski finished the match with 12 kills and two block solos. Lilianna Keber led the Fairmont State offense with 50 assists and also tallied 19 digs. Bryce Knapp also finished with double-figure digs with 14.
Fairmont State had a .263 hitting percentage in the win, finishing the match with 68 kills compared to 23 errors.
Beverly Braun paced Frostburg with 14 kills.
Fairmont State men’s, women’s cross country takes 3rd at winter invitational
ELKINS — The Fairmont State men’s and women’s cross country teams placed third at the Davis & Elkins Winter Invitational on Friday evening in Elkins.
On the women’s side Fairmont State had three runners place in the top-15 of the final race standings, led by Carlina Jacquez with a time of 18:51.35 to take third place. Emily Maddow also finished in the top-10 with a time of 20:24.22 to place 10th. Bayley Wellings set a new personal record in the race for the Falcons, turning in a time of 20:56.89 to finish in 15th place.
Hannah Eddy (20th), Alexa Hawkins (23rd), Kristina Johns (24th) and Kaitlynn Cox (28) also finished the race for the Falcons. Cox joined Wellings with a new personal record in the race.
As a team, the Falcon women finished in third place, behind Davis & Elkins and West Virginia Wesleyan. Alderson Broaddus came in fourth place.
In the men’s race, Fairmont State was led by a 13th place finish from Miguel Figueroa with a time of 16:29.80. Ricard Castan finished two spots back in 15th place (16:40.84). James Smoak and Alex Morris also finished in the top-20 for Fairmont State.
In the team standings, the Fairmont State men finished in third place at the event, behind Davis & Elkins and Frostburg State.
Fairmont State will return to action on Saturday, March 20 at the Mountain East Conference Cross Country Championships in Wheeling. The event will be held at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay.
Fairmont State, West Liberty women’s soccer battles to draw behind goalkeeper Kennedy’s star performance
WEST LIBERTY — A pair of outstanding goalkeeper performances led Fairmont State and West Liberty to a scoreless draw on Friday night at the West Family Complex on the campus of WLU.
Fairmont State goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy faced nine on-target shots during the match, with the sophomore turning away each shot attempt. She finished the game with nine saves.
On the opposite end of the field for WLU, Olivia Montgomery turned away each of Fairmont’s eight on-target shot attempts.
On the offensive end, the Falcons got three shots on goal from Jessica Schneider and two more from Keira Kuzinski. Ari Christiansen, Emma Delk and Gracie Smith also had good scoring opportunities during the game.
During the second overtime period, Schneider and Delk both fired on-target shot attempts at Montgomery that required a save to keep the Falcons off the scoreboard.
Kaelyn Oskin recorded three of West Liberty’s shots.
The Falcons also held a 3-1 advantage in corner kick opportunities during the match.
