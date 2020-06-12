FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University student-athletes continued their impressive work in the classroom during the spring 2020 semester as 215 student-athletes from 17 athletics programs recorded a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. The number increased from 205 student-athletes that recorded at least a 3.0 GPA during the fall of 2019.
The department wide grade-point average for the spring 2020 semester was 3.45, and 16 athletics programs had a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher – including eight teams that had a team GPA of 3.50 or higher.
The 215 student-athletes that recorded a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the spring semester represents over 71 percent of all student-athletes in the department. The department also had 76 individuals that finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The men's tennis team recorded a department-high 3.77 grade-point average during the spring semester, while women's golf finished closely behind with a team GPA of 3.71. Acrobatics & Tumbling (3.52), women's basketball (3.69), men's cross country (3.52), women's cross country (3.62), women's tennis (3.61) and volleyball (3.67) all had a team GPA above 3.50 for the semester.
Nine different programs had 10 or more student athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, including football (33), baseball (27), softball (20), women's soccer (19), acrobatics & tumbling (15), women's basketball (13), volleyball (13), men's swimming (10) and women's swimming (10). Three teams had every member of their roster record a 3.0 GPA during the spring, including women's basketball, men's cross country and men's tennis.
