BRIDGEPORT -- The Mountain East Conference today released the 2020 football schedule for its 12 football playing institutions, which features a 10-game, round-robin conference schedule. This year's schedule also includes first-year associate member UNC Pembroke.
The 2020 MEC football schedule is dependent upon the timing of the return of the regular academic and athletic calendar for the upcoming fall semester due to COVID-19. Games, dates, times, and locations are subject to change.
All programs will have a week one bye to allow for non-conference play, before MEC action begins in week two.
Fairmont State will play an 11-game grid slate in 2020 that includes four Thursday night showdowns and 10 conference matchups. The Falcons will open the season with a road trip to Rome, Ga. to take on Shorter University in a non-conference matchup on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Hawks are a member of the Gulf South Conference and finished 2019 with a 1-10 record under second-year head coach Zach Morrison. The Falcons and Hawks will be meeting for the first-time in program history.
Fairmont State will open the home portion of its schedule with another Thursday night matchup against the University of Charleston on Sept. 10 at Duvall-Rosier Field. Following the week two matchup, Fairmont State will play on six-consecutive Saturday's, starting with a Sept. 19 road matchup against the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State. The Falcons will wrap up September with a home game against MEC associate member UNC Pembroke. Fairmont and UNCP will be meeting for the third time, with the Braves taking the first two meetings in 2009 and 2010.
The Falcons will open the month of October with back-to-back road games at Concord (10/3) and Urbana (10/10). It will be the second-consecutive season that Fairmont State will travel to Athens and Urbana.
Fairmont State will return home on Saturday, Oct. 17 to host rival West Liberty during Homecoming Weekend. The following week, the Falcons will travel to Wheeling University for the first-time ever.
Fairmont State will wrap up the home portion of its schedule by hosting Thursday night games against Notre Dame (Oct. 29) and Glenville State (Nov. 5) to wrap up October and open up the month of November. The Falcons will cap the regular season on Nov. 14 at Frostburg State.
Game times will be announced by host institutions and the Mountain East Conference in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.