BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State forward Kiera Kuzinski was honored by the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday afternoon as the league's freshman of the year, while five student-athletes from the Fairmont State women's soccer program were named to the league's all-conference teams as first or second team selections.
Kuzinski and sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Gillispie were All-MEC first team selections, while forward Ari Christiansen, goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy and defender Kellie Norris were each second team selections. Kuzinski was also one of nine players in the league that was voted to the All-Freshman Team.
Kuzinski, a freshman from Davison, Mich., scored five goals and had one assist for the Falcons as a freshman this spring. She led the Falcons in goals, points and shots on goal this season. She netted two game-winning goals on the year against Wheeling and Alderson Broaddus, and also had two games in which she scored two goals (vs. Wheeling, vs. Alderson Broaddus). Her five goals this season ranked 29th in the country and third in the MEC. She also ranked fourth in the conference in goals per game average (0.71).
Gillispie, a sophomore midfielder from Given, W.Va., was named to the All-MEC first team for the second-consecutive year. Gillispie finished the season with one goal and two assists on the season, including the game-winning goals in the MEC quarterfinals against the University of Charleston. She had a .600 shot-on goal average this season. Gillispie was also a second team All-Region selection by D2CCA following the 2019 season.
Christiansen, a sophomore forward from Morgantown, W.Va., earned second team All-MEC honors after scoring one goal and passing out three assists for the Falcons this season. Christiansen finished second on the team in points this season. She scored the lone FSU goal in Fairmont's 1-1 draw at Notre Dame College to wrap up regular season, then assisted on Gillispie's goal in the MEC quarterfinals to help Fairmont State advance in the MEC tournament semifinals.
Kennedy, a sophomore goalkeeper from Evans, W.Va., earned All-MEC honors for the second-consecutive season for the Falcons. In the spring of 2021, Kennedy went 5-1-4 in the Fairmont State goal with six shutouts on the year. Kennedy allowed just six goals during the 2021 season and recorded 50 saves in her 10 starts this spring. Kennedy ranked fifth in the country in shutouts (6), 15th in save percentage (.938) and 16th in goals against average this season. Kennedy was a first team All-MEC and second team All-Region pick in 2019. She has 18 shutouts in two seasons with the Falcons.
Norris, a senior defender from Avon Lake, Ohio, earned second team All-MEC honors for the third time in her career. As a senior, she helped lead a defensive unit that ranked 14th in the country and first in the MEC in shutout percentage. The Falcons also ranked 14th in NCAA Division II in goals-against average.
Yasmin Mosby (Concord), Madison Hansen (Charleston), Kuzinski (Fairmont State) and Mike Shiels (Notre Dame College) collected top honors from the Mountain East Conference.
Mosby was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year after scoring nine goals and supplying six assists in helping the Mountain Lions to the MEC South Division title. Madison Hansen was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year for her efforts in leading a Golden Eagles unit that allowed just three goals on the year, while also scoring three goals with one assist.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Shiels was selected as the Coach of the Year after guiding the Falcons to the North Division title and then leading his team to the MEC Tournament championship.
In addition to the individual honors, the league also announced the All-MEC teams. Concord led the league in first team selections with four, followed by Charleston's three. Frostburg State, Fairmont State, Notre Dame and West Virginia Wesleyan each had two players picked to the first team.
In all, Fairmont State had the second-most selections in the league with five. UC led the conference in All-MEC selections with eight.
The All-MEC teams are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.
