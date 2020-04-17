FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University head softball coach John Light has announced his 2020 recruiting class, which will join the team roster during the 2020-21 athletics season. The Falcons welcome 14 players that signed National Letters of Intent to join the program this fall.
The Falcons will return to campus during the fall of 2020 after an abbreviated season this spring due to COVID-19.
Capsule looks of Fairmont State softball's 2020 recruiting class:
Alexa Andrews (OF, Chester, W.Va./Oak Glen High School)
- Was a four-year standout on the softball team at Oak Glen
- Earned first team All-OVAC honors as a junior, and was an honorable mention all-state selection following her sophomore season
- Earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors as a freshman for the Bears
- Helped lead Oak Glen to the state semifinals as a freshman
- Had 118 total hits from freshman to junior season
- Also earned honorable mention all-state as a member of the basketball team in 2019
- Added Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors this past fall as a member of the soccer team
- Member of National Honors Society at Oak Glen and plans to major in Education at Fairmont State
Torrie Gall (3B/UTL, Mantua, Ohio/West Geauga High School)
- Four-year standout on the softball team at West Geauga
- Was a three-time all-conference selection, including a first team selection as a junior and second team selection as a sophomore
- Helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-4 conference mark in 2019, the best record in over a decade
- Batted .508 with 32 hits and 25 runs batted-in as a junior
- Member of National Honors Society and student council at WGHS
- Plans to major in Nursing
Cassidy Hudson (C, Liberty Township, Ohio/Lakota East)
- Was a four-year standout at catcher for Lakota East
- Was a two-time all-state standout and earned conference player of the year honors in 2019
- Earned all-conference honors three times, including first team honors in 2018 and 2019
- Led the Thunder Hawks to a state runner-up finish in 2019, and a district championship in 2018
- Batted .523 with four home runs, five triples and 12 doubles as a junior … also drove in 34 runs and scored 48 times on the season
- Batted .506 with two home runs and 27 runs scored as a sophomore
- Was an honor roll student and plans to major in Nursing at Fairmont State
Alexandria Maddy (UTL, Groveport, Ohio/Groveport Madison)
- Was a two-sport standout at Groveport Madison High School in Ohio
- Was a two-time all-conference selection as a member of the softball team
- Also earned the Leadership and Sportsmanship Awards for the program
- Helped lead the team to three conference championships and a district runner-up finish in 2017
- Member of National Honors Society at Groveport Madison
- Plans to major in Accounting (with a minor in Marketing)
- Her sister, Mackenzie, has also signed an NLI to play softball at Fairmont State
Mackenzie Maddy (2B/UTL, Groveport, Ohio/Groveport Madison)
- Was a softball and volleyball standout at Groveport Madison
- Was a two-time all-state selection (2017, 2018)
- Also earned All-Metro and honorable mention All-District honors in 2017
- Helped lead the Cruisers to three conference championships and a runner-up finish in the district in 2017
- Was a member of National Honors Society at Groveport Madison
- Major at Fairmont State is undecided (plans to minor in Business)
- Her sister, Ally, has also signed an NLI to play softball at Fairmont State
Courtney Moyer (SS, Apollo, Pa./Kiski Area High School)
- Was a four-year standout on the softball and soccer teams at Kiski Area High School in Leechburg, Pa.
- Was a three-time all-conference standout as a member of the softball team
- Helped lead the Cavaliers to a pair of playoff appearances during her career
- Batted .429 with an .829 slugging percentage as a junior … also drove in 16 runs
- Was also an all-state and four-time all-conference selection as a member of the soccer team
- Her sister, Alexis Moyer, is currently on the women's soccer team at Clarion University
- Was a member of National Honors Society and plans to major in Civil Engineering at Fairmont State
Emily Riggs (UTL, Bridgeport, W.Va./Bridgeport High School)
- Was a standout on the softball and basketball teams at Bridgeport High School
- Was named the BB&T/Exponent Telegram Female Athlete and Softball Player of the Year following her senior season in 2019
- In all, she earned the BB&T/Exponent Telegram Softball Player of the Year award four times
- Was also a four-time first team All-State honoree and also earned all-conference and all-county honors four times
- Was named the Big 10 Conference Freshman and Player of the Year during her softball career at BHS
- Batted .552 with 27 home runs during her high school career … also had a .749 on-base percentage and 146 career RBIs
- Was also a member of the Team Pennsylvania travel organization for five years
- Was a redshirt on the Fairmont State women's basketball team during the 2019-20 season – will have four years of eligibility as a member of the softball program
Molly Schweitzer (3B, Columbus, Ohio/Upper Arlington High School)
*Transfer from Sinclair College (Dayton, Ohio)
- Player two seasons at Sinclair College before transferring to Fairmont State
- Earned Academic All-Conference honors twice (Fall 2018, Spring 2019)
- Helped lead the Tartans to a pair of conference and regional championships
- Sinclair also earned two-straight appearances in the national tournament
- Batted .291 with four home runs, 36 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 2019
- Was a high school standout on the softball and soccer teams at Upper Arlington High School
- Earned all-conference honors as a member of the softball team three times
- Plans to major in Elementary Education
Ashley Strauss (P/UTL, Amherst, Ohio/Firelands High School)
- Played softball and volleyball at Firelands High School
- Earned first team All-Conference and All-County honors twice
- Was also an All-Northeast Ohio honorable mention selection
- Had 631 career strikeouts heading into her senior season
- Threw three no-hitters and one perfect game during junior season
- Has a 1.9 career ERA and also led the PAC in wins as a freshman
- Ranked second in the county in ERA and strikeouts as a junior
- Led the Falcons to the district finals in 2019 – the school's first appearance since 2013
- Also earned All-Northeast Ohio Academic honors three times
- Was an honors student and a member of National Honors Society at FHS
- Plans to major in Marketing
Samantha Tillman (2B/OF, Fredericksburg, Va./Chancellor High School)
- Was a four-year varsity starter as a member of the softball team at Chancellor High School
- Voted team captain as a senior
- Also starred for Unity softball during travel season
- Helped lead Unity to a 2018 national championship
- Her sister, Johnni, played collegiate softball at Glenville State (2013-16) … her cousin, Mykala Johnson, played collegiate softball at Southern Virginia University (2017-20)
- Plans to major in Aviation (with a minor in Business)
Hannah Tolle (INF, Wheelersburg, Ohio/Minford High School)
- Was a three-sport standout at Minford High School
- Was a second team All-State selection as a member of the softball team
- Also earned first team all-conference and aa-district honors on the diamond
- Holds the school record for home runs in a season with 14
- Led the Falcons to three-straight district championships
- Was also an all-state standout on the basketball team, and an all-district selection on the soccer team
- Helped the basketball team to a 21-1 record and elite eight appearance in 2017
- Her brother, Ian, played collegiate soccer at Shawnee State
- Was a member of National Honors Society at her high school
- Plans to major in Nursing
Hunter Weekley (UTL, Wellsville, Ohio/Wellsville High School)
- Was a standout on the softball and basketball teams at Wellsville High School in Ohio
- Was a three-time all-county selection as a member of the softball team
- Also earned all-conference honors and was voted team captain three times
- Holds school record for single-season batting average (.516), home runs (5) and stolen bases (23)
- Was and honors student with over a 3.75 GPA
- Member of National Honors Society
- Plans to major in Forensic Science
Hannah Workman (OF, Clarkston, Mich./Clarkston High School)
- Was a standout on the softball team at Clarkston High School
- Helped lead the Wolves to the district and regional championship in 2018 and 2019
- Advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2019
- Batted .446 with 49 runs scored, 22 runs batted-in and 10 stolen bases in 2018 during travel ball
- Also batted over .400 during 2019
- Her mother, Holly, played collegiate softball at Alma College
- Member of National Honors Society
- Plans to major in Biology
Isabella Yelle (OF/INF, Davison, Mich./Davison High School)
- Was a three-year letterwinner at Davison High School
- Was a three-time member of the All-Academic Team
- Also earned second team all-conference accolades
- Hit her first home run as a softball player at age 11
- Her aunt, Nicole Hoover, played volleyball at Wayne State … her cousin, Jacob Hoover, played baseball at Hillsdale
- Will graduate with high honors from Davison High School
- Plans to major in Exercise Science with a minor in Spanish
