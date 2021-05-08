BRIDGEPORT — Six members of the Fairmont State softball team garnered second team All-Mountain East Conference honors when the league office announced its postseason awards and all-conference teams.
Andie Baughman, a senior catcher from Aliquippa, Pa., batted .281 with a team-high five home runs and 29 runs batted-in this spring. Baughman also led the Falcons with nine doubles and had a .531 slugging percentage during the 2021 season.
Caitlyn Kassay, a sophomore pitcher from Fairview, W.Va., led the Falcons with a 1.56 ERA during the 2021 season. Kassay made 15 appearances, 10 starts and had four complete games for the Falcons. She also finished the year with a 6-3 record and tallied 45 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .233 against Kassay this season.
Haley McDaniel, a junior right fielder from Fredericksburg, Va., finished second on the team with a .364 batting average and also had a .394 on-base percentage hitting out of the leadoff spot. During the 2021 season, McDaniel scored 19 runs, hit four doubles, and also led the team with seven stolen bases. The junior also finished the year with just one error and had 35 putouts in right field this season.
Courtney Moyer, a freshman infielder from Apollo, Pa., played in 25 games and made 21 starts for the Falcons. She finished the season with a .339 hitting percentage and had two doubles and a home run for the Falcons. She also had a .424 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage during the 2021 season.
Emily Riggs, a redshirt-freshman from Bridgeport, W.Va., finished third on the team with a .345 batting average this season. A starter at third base, Riggs finished the regular season with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 runs batted-in. She had a .500 slugging percentage, .471 on-base percentage and also stole five bases for the Falcons. She also committed just two errors and had 34 putouts and 64 assists from her third base position this season.
Courtney Worcester, a senior from Bloomingdale, Ill., batted .390 with a team-best .576 slugging percentage during her 19 starts this season. She finished the season with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 runs batted-in. She also had three stolen bases and had 34 putouts and 32 assists from her shortstop position.
West Liberty's Kat Donzella (Player of the Year), Makenzie Amend (Pitcher of the Year) and Herb Minch (Coach of the Year), along with West Virginia State's Autumn Thompson (Freshman of the Year), earned top honors from the Mountain East Conference on Thursday as the league announced its annual awards and all-conference teams for the 2021 softball season.
Donzella, a junior from Wheeling, W.Va., led the league with a .467 batting average this season. She ranked first in the league in hits (63), home runs (9) and total bases (107), second in runs (40) and fourth in RBI (30).
Amend, a junior from Wheeling, W.Va., went 9-1 with a 1.41 ERA in the circle for the Hilltoppers this season. She had the lowest ERA in the conference allowing just 12 earned runs in 76.2 innings worked. Her 128 strikeouts rank third in the conference.
Thompson, a native of Seth, W.Va., was a dual-threat in her first season with the Yellow Jackets. In addition to being 11-3 with a 2.98 ERA as a pitcher, she also hit .434 at the plate for WVSU. She hit seven doubles, scored 12 times and also drove in 12.
Minch is the MEC Coach of the Year again after receiving the honor in 2019. He helped lead West Liberty to 30-14 overall record, including a 23-9 mark in the MEC. Minch directed the Hilltoppers to a second consecutive North Division title.
The all-conference teams and individual awards are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.
