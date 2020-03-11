HILTON HEAD, S.C. — The Fairmont State women’s tennis team improved to 5-3 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Edinboro University on Tuesday afternoon at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Edinboro fell to 1-9 on the season following the loss.
Ainara Pastor Garcia and Isadora Matos teamed up for a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles, while Mackenzie Sorton and Candela Sevilla made it 2-0 in doubles play with a 6-2 win at No. 2. The Falcons also earned a default win at No. 3 during doubles play.
In singles play, the Falcons continued to roll with wins at No. 1 through No. 5, and a default win at No. 6. Pastor won 7-5, 7-6 at No. 1, while Matos (6-1, 6-0) and Sevilla (6-2, 6-0) were victorious at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Sorton also edged Edinboro’s Morgan Bender, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 4, and Katelyn Shirkey wrapped up Fairmont State’s sweep with a win at No. 5 singles.
Fairmont State will return to action on Wednesday against Albany State.
FAIRMONT STATE 7, EDINBORO 0
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
SINGLES
1. Ainara Pastor Garcia (FS) def. Lilly Schmidt (EU) 7-5, 7-6
2. Isadora Matos (FS) def. Torye Calleja (EU) 6-1, 6-0
3. Candela Sevilla (FS) def. Anna Zak (EU) 6-2, 6-0
4. Mackenzie Sorton (FS) def. Morgan Bender (EU) 6-4, 7-5
5. Katelyn Shirkey (FS) def. Lauren Chiacchia (EU) 6-2, 6-1
6. Trang Hong Nguyen (FS) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
1. Matos/Pastor Garcia (FS) def. Schmidt/Bender (EU) 6-1
2. Sorton/Sevilla (FS) def. Zak/Callejia (EU) 6-4
3. Kittle/Edeburn (FS) won by forfeit
