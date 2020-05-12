BRIDGEPORT — A trio from the Fairmont State men's golf team and an East Fairmont High alumna earned All-Mountain East Conference golf postseason honors for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the league office.
On the men's side, Fairmont State senior Ben Knight and freshman Matthew Barrish both earned MEC second team honors to highlight the Falcons' selections, while junior Marco Oliverio earned MEC honorable mention recognition. On the women's side, meanwhile, former East Fairmont graduate and current Wheeling senior Bailey Frederick was named to the MEC second team.
Fairmont State's Knight and Barrish each shot a three-day total of 229 and finished in a tie for 11th at the MEC Championships to grab All-League recognition. Oliverio also put together a three-day total of 234 to finish in the top 20 on the final leaderboard at the Championship.
Frederick earned her spot on after she placed seventh overall at the fall championships held at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia. After carding rounds of 83 and 91 to open play, Frederick shot up the leaderboard with a final round-77 to finish among the top-10 (251) and earn second-team laurels.
Glenville State's Kyle Chung headlines the Mountain East Conference Men's Golf honors as the league's Player and Freshman of the Year. Concord's Trent Howard was named the league's Coach of the Year.
Charleston's Elizabeth Karsten has been named the Mountain East Conference Women's Golf Player for the 2019-20 season. The conference also recognized Glenville State's Kendall Wall as the Freshman of the Year, and the University of Charleston's Will Johnson was named as the league's Coach of the Year.
Chung, a freshman from Brampton, Ontario, is the first Glenville State player to earn Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. He led wire-to-wire at last fall's MEC Championship posting a three-day total of 215. His score matched the tournament record and he became the first player in MEC history to have all three rounds at even-par or better.
Additionally, six other players earned a spot on the first team: Noah Clark (Concord), Mitch Hoffman (Charleston), Brett Laxton (Concord), Evan Lewis (Davis & Elkins), Carson Profitt (Concord) and David Scragg (Charleston).
Matthew Barrish (Fairmont State), Ben Knight (Fairmont State), Caleb Moore (West Liberty), Dan Morgret (W.Va. Wesleyan), Howard Peterson (West Liberty) and Patrick Smith (Davis & Elkins) earned MEC second-team recognition.
Urbana's trio of Zach Petticrew, Luc Toupin (UU), Mark Trochu (UU) earned honorable mention recognition, along with West Virginia Wesleyan's Nick Casingal and Zach Chapman and Fairmont State's Marco Oliverio.
Concord's Trent Howard was selected as the MEC Coach of the Year after helping Concord to the conference title in his first season as head coach -- the third MEC men's golf championship at Concord but its first since 2014. Howard is the first CU men's golf coach to earn Coach of the Year honors. The Mountain Lions had already locked up a berth in the NCAA Tournament and were ranked seventh in the Atlantic Region before the spring season was canceled.
On the women's side, Karsten, a senior from Rochester, N.Y., is the first Golden Eagle to earn MEC Player of the Year honors. She was the medalist at the MEC Championship last fall with a three-day total of 232. She was an All-MEC Second Team selection as a sophomore, and earned first team honors in each of the last two seasons.
Wall, a native of Conroe, Texas, is the league's Freshman of the Year. She is the first Glenville State player to earn that distinction and the first Pioneer to earn All-MEC First Team honors. She finished tied for third at the league's championship last fall.
Additionally, four other players earned a spot on the first team: Alexandra Cardi (Notre Dame), McKenzie Dietz (Charleston), Sarah Feizal (Charleston) and Macie Hysell (Notre Dame).
Seven players from six schools earned a spot on the second team: Carleigh Bolyard (W.Va. Wesleyan), Sarah Cole (Concord), Bailey Frederick (Wheeling), Lindsay Miller (Notre Dame), Kailey Pettit (West Liberty), Sarah Phipps (Charleston) and Katelyn Sanders (Concord).
Sophia Canale (Glenville State), Sumire Ebioka (W.Va. Wesleyan), Emily Holzopfel (Wheeling), Dorothy Romanek (Davis & Elkins), Armani Shepherd (Notre Dame) and Alyssa Wrozier (Charleston) earned honorable mention recognition.
Johnson earns Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time in five years. He directed the Golden Eagles to their third MEC title last fall winning the championship by 30 shots.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the majority of the spring season, the All-MEC golf teams were selected based on results from the MEC Golf Championships last October at Glade Springs Resort.
