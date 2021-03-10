FAIRMONT — Fairmont State dropped the first set of the night, but battled back to take the next three to post a 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-8) win over Notre Dame College on Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain East Conference Volleyball Tournament at Joe Retton Arena.
With the win, Fairmont State (9-2) will now take on Davis & Elkins on Friday evening at 5 p.m. in the semifinal round. D&E swept West Virginia Wesleyan to easily advance to the semifinals.
The final two rounds of the 2021 MEC Volleyball Tournament will be hosted in Institute on the campus of West Virginia State University.
NDC came out hot in the first set hitting down 13 kills and committing just three errors to take the first set 25-21. Fairmont State then got on track in the second set hitting .310 to even the match at 1-1. Julia DiPaola recorded half of Fairmont State’s 12 kills in that set.
In the pivotal third set, the match was tied at 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22. FSU took advantage of an attack error to move in front, and then Bryce Knapp had a key ace to give Fairmont State the set point. Madison Chapman had the decisive point to put FSU up 2-1 in the match.
Fairmont State scored 11 of the first 14 points in the fourth set to build a lead that could not be overcome by NDC. FSU had 18 kills in the final set and only allowed three from Notre Dame. Fairmont State won by the final margin of 25-8 to take the match.
DiPaola had 24 kills to lead Fairmont State, and Chapman and Keara Lewis each finished with 12 more. DiPaola hit .457 in the win, committing just three errors. Knapp came up with 17 digs, as did Lilianna Keber. Keber also had a team-high 33 assists, and Kelsey Moeller chipped in 21 assists to go with 13 digs.
