FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team has once again had another game postponed in accordance with the Mountain East Conference protocols. Fortunately, this time around, the wait for the Lady Falcons won’t be long.
The Lady Falcons’ Wednesday contest against West Liberty has been postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m. at Joe Retton Arena.
Wednesday’s game was the third consecutive game for the Fairmont State women’s basketball team that has been postponed after originally scheduled games last week against West Virginia Wesleyan and Davis & Elkins were postponed to a date that has yet to be announced, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Today’s postponed game against the Hilltoppers will serve as the 2021 season opener for the Lady Falcons, who will officially tip off their second season under head coach Stephanie Anderson. Fairmont State went 15-14 overall, including 12-10 in MEC play, last season before COVID-19 ended games amid the quarterfinal round of the MEC Tournament.
