BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State guards Dale Bonner and Isaiah Sanders have earned first team All-Mountain East Conference honors for the 2021 season, the league announced on Wednesday when unveiling its men's basketball award winners and all-conference teams.
Bonner filled the stat sheet night in and night out for the Falcons, averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from his point guard position. Bonner shot nearly 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind the arc (34-78). Bonner reached double-figures in all 16 games for the Falcons this season, including seven 20-point scoring performances. Bonner scored a career-high 35 points at Notre Dame College back on Feb. 22.
Sanders joined Bonner on the All-MEC first team after averaging 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Sanders shot 52 percent from the field, 47 percent from three (35-75) and 89 percent from the free throw line in 16 games this season. Sanders reached double-figures in every game this season, including eight performances of 20-points or more. He scored a career-high 31 points in a home win against Notre Dame College on Feb. 17.
West Liberty's Dalton Bolon has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year for a second-straight season, while Davis & Elkins' Sam Rolle (Freshman of the Year) and Charleston's Dwaine Osborne (Coach of the Year) also received top honors from the league.
Bolon, a senior from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, repeats as the Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. He joins former Hilltopper Seger Bonifant as the only player to repeat as the league's Player of the Year. The guard is shooting over 50 percent from the field on the year, and also ranks third in the conference in three-point accuracy (45 percent) and is the conference leader at the free throw line (93 percent). Bolon, a three-time first team All-MEC pick, is among the active leaders in NCAA Division II in scoring with over 2,000 career points.
Rolle, a native of Riviera Beach, Fla., is the Freshman of the Year after ranking among the conference leaders in several categories this season. Rolle led the MEC in assists this season with 7.23, and his 18.9 points per game ranked 13th in the conference and first among freshmen in the league. He also managed 1.92 steals per game -- tops among freshmen and fourth in the MEC.
Osborne is the MEC Coach of the Year for a second-straight season and the third time in his career. His three MEC Coach of the Year honors is more than any other coach in the conference. After starting 0-2, Charleston rattled off 13-straight wins and went on to claim the South Division title. Charleston has spent most of the season nationally ranked and were 16th in the most recent NABC rankings. Charleston is also "in consideration" for an NCAA Tournament berth based on the most recent listings from the Regional Advisory Committee.
The league also announced its 2020-21 all-conference teams. In addition to Bolon, eight others were selected to the first team. West Virginia State's Glen Abram, Fairmont State's Dale Bonner and West Liberty's Will Yoakum were all repeat honorees from last year. Lamont McManus (Charleston), Pat Robinson (West Liberty) and Anthony Pittman (W.Va. State) all moved from the second team last year to the first team this year. Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State) and John Williams (Glenville State) also earned a spot on the first team.
Glenville State's Hegel Augustin and Nick Edwards were second team picks, along with Charleston's Isaiah Gable and Keith Williams. Malik Johnson (Concord), Jordan Roland (Notre Dame), Jordan Reid (Wheeling) and Breland Walton (Davis & Elkins) completed the second team.
West Virginia State's Jeremiah Moore, Charleston's Seth O'Neal and Alderson Broaddus' David Shriver earned honorable mention accolades.
The All-MEC teams are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.
