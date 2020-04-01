BRIDGEPORT -- Fairmont State's Pedro Gaspar has been named the Mountain East Conference's Men's Swimmer of the Year, while Notre Dame's Adonis Thomas was named the conference's Freshman of the Year. Additionally, NDC head coach Stephanie Gyurke was tabbed as the league's Coach of the Year.
Gaspar, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, is the Swimmer of the Year after having the fastest time in the MEC in four different individual events in 2019-20 for the Falcons. He was also a four-time, first-team All-MEC performer in individual events at the GMAC/MEC Championships, including an overall win in the 500 free with a time of 4:38.29. That finish, along with a runner-up finish in the 200 free and third-place finish in the 1,650 free, helped him rack up 113 points -- the most of any MEC male swimmer at the championships.
Thomas, a native of Oakland, Calif., is the Freshman of the Year after posting three top-eight finishes at the GMAC/MEC Championships. He finished sixth in three different events there: the 200 butterfly, the 400 individual medley and the 200 backstroke, setting school records in the latter two events. He also won the 'B' final in the 200 individual medley at the championships with a time of 1:56.97.
Gyurke is the Coach of the Year after leading Notre Dame to its first-ever MEC Men's Swimming title in February. The Falcons piled up 811 points at the GMAC/MEC Championships, edging Fairmont State by 14 points for the conference title and finishing fourth overall at the meet.
