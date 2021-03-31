FAIRMONT — Lukas Martin, the 2021 NCAA Division II National Champion at 149 pounds, has been named the Super Region 1 Wrestler of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Martin made history earlier this month by becoming the first NCAA National Champion and All-American in program history. Martin finished the season with a 14-0 record and went 4-0 at the NCAA Division II National Championships in St. Louis to bring home the national title. He won the national title bout with a 12-5 decision over Garrett Aldrich of St. Cloud State. During his four bouts in St. Louis, Martin won three by decision and one by major decision.
As a result of his 4-0 performance while in St. Louis, Martin was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship event.
The NWCA Regional Wrestler of the Year awards are voted on by coaches from each respective region. Martin will now be on the ballot when the NWCA votes for the NCAA Division II Wrestler of the Year. The National Wrestler of the Year award winner will be announced next week.
