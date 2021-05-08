FAIRMONT — Fairmont State men’s basketball senior guard Cole VonHandorf and Fairmont State women’s basketball senior guard Sierra Kotchman were each named to the College Sports Information Directors of America NCAA Division II Academic All-District 2 Team announced on Thursday afternoon.
VonHandorf and Kotchman will now be on the ballot when CoSIDA votes for the 2021 Academic All-America Teams.
VonHandorf, a standout from Covington, Ky., has played in 109 total games with 92 starts as a member of the Fairmont State men’s basketball program. The standout shooter currently ranks 40th in school history in career points (1,267), is tied for sixth in career 3-point field goals (164) and ranks seventh in school history in career free-throw percentage (.818).
During the 2020 season, VonHandorf averaged 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 46 percent from the field as the Falcons won the MEC Tournament Championship and advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional for the seventh time in nine years. During Fairmont State’s run to the MEC Tournament Championship, VonHandorf averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and shot 55 percent from the field during the Falcons’ three tournament games.
VonHandorf graduated cum laude with a degree in Business Administration last month. He finished his bachelor’s degree with a 3.53 grade-point average.
VonHandorf is joined on the CoSIDA All-District 2 team by West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon, Shepherd’s Kyle Daggett, Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka and Millerville’s James Sullivan.
Kotchman, a standout from Washington, Pa., has now been selected to the Academic All-District team for the third-consecutive season. Kotchman was a third team Academic All-American as a junior in 2019-20. She is also a three-time first team All-MEC selection.
Kotchman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.97 grade-point average following the spring semester. She earned a degree in Business Administration (Marketing concentration).
Kotchman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is currently the NCAA Division II career leader in scoring (2,032), free throw percentage (.882), field goals made (696), and is second in NCAA Division II in made 3-point field goals (318) and career scoring average (19.4).
In 17 games this season, Kotchman averaged 23.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Kotchman had 11 20-point scoring performances this season, and also scored 30+ in a pair of games.
In the 2021 regular-season finale against Frostburg State, Kotchman became the career scoring leader in Mountain East Conference history and also became the first player in league history to surpass 2,000 points for her career. Kotchman currently ranks third in school history in career scoring with 2,032 points. Kotchman also holds the school and MEC record for made 3-point field goals with 318.
Kotchman was joined on the All-District 2 team by Concord’s Riley Fitzwater, Millersville’s Lauren Lister, Bloomsburg’s Emma Saxton and Seton Hill’s Cheyenne Trest.
