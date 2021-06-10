BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State University student-athletes were well-represented when the Mountain East Conference announced its 2021 academic honors on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 181 Falcon student-athletes landed on the MEC All-Academic Team (115) or Commissioner’s Honor Roll (66).

During the spring 2021 semester, Fairmont State student-athletes combined for a department-wide grade-point average of 3.304. Of the 115 student-athlete named to the MEC All-Academic Team, 80 recorded a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. Additionally, 14 of Fairmont State’s athletics programs had a team GPA of 3.0 or higher, including seven teams with a team GPA above 3.50.

MEC Academic Honors MEC All-Academic Team (3.70-4.00 GPA)

To be a member of the All-MEC Academic Team, the student-athlete must be a member of the active roster and have a grade-point average of 3.70-4.00 in the semester of their championship season. To qualify for the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a member of the active roster and post a grade-point average between 3.25-3.69 in the semester of their championship season. The MEC conducted championships in 21 sports during the spring 2021 semester.

Over 2,200 student-athletes were recognized by the MEC, including over 1,200 that earned Academic All-MEC honors (3.70 or higher) in their respective sports.