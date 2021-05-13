BRIDGEPORT — Three members of the Fairmont State baseball team earned All-Mountain East Conference honors for the 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Tyler Haskins was a second-team All-MEC selection at utility, while outfielder Justin Brown and starting pitcher Michael Rotenberry were each named MEC honorable mention at their respective positions.
Haskins, a sophomore from Ripley, W.Va., made 37 starts and batted .291 for the Falcons this season. He finished the 2021 season with 32 hits, 22 runs, five doubles, one triple, one home run and 19 runs batted-in. Haskins also had a .382 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage and finished the year with a .981 field percentage this season. He also had four stolen bases.
Brown, a senior from Woodbridge, Va., made 38 starts as an outfielder and batted .300 for the Falcons during the 2021 season. He finished third on the team in home runs (4) and RBIs (20) and also tallied eight doubles and two triples this season. Brown also capped the season with 26 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .500 slugging percentage.
Rotenberry, a senior from Princeton, W.Va., made 11 appearances and 10 starts for the Fairmont State pitching staff this season. He finished the season with a 4.95 ERA, a 4-5 record and three complete games. He finished first on the team in strikeouts with 64 and opposing batters batted just .267 against him.
The MEC also announced its top individual award winners for the 2021 season with Concord's Anthony Stehlin taking Player of the Year honors and Charleston's Logan Campbell earning Pitcher of the Year. UC's Mitchell Vincent was tabbed as the MEC Freshman of the Year, and Wheeling's Ryan Lewicki was selected as the league's Coach of the Year.
Stehlin, a junior shortstop from Woodbridge, Va., is the league's Player of the Year after hitting .450 at the plate for Concord. The average currently ranks second-best for a season in conference history and is ninth this year in NCAA Division II. He's reached base safely in all 33 games this year and had a 19-game hitting streak during the year. He hit nine doubles, one triple and eight home runs, and also has scored 36 times while driving in 27. He posted a .956 fielding percentage at shortstop and also contributed four saves on the mound for CU.
Campbell, a senior from Sparta, Mich., is the MEC Pitcher of the Year after posting a perfect 8-0 record with a 3.35 ERA. His eight wins ranked 12th-best in the country. He led the league in hits allowed per nine innings (6.14), strikeouts (76) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.15). He struck out at least five batters in every start he made this season.
Vincent, a native of Liberty Township, Ohio, played at third for UC and made 28 starts while hitting .368. He had 10 extra-base hits on the year, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run. He scored 26 times and drove in 22. (Freshman of the Year candidates were limited this year to only include players who graduated high school in 2020.)
Lewicki is the league's Coach of the Year after leading the Cardinals to a historic turnaround that included the North Division title. After winning just a combined 27 games from 2017-19, the Cardinals won a school-record 27 games this spring in his first full season at the helm. (WU was 9-4 last season before the season was canceled.) In addition to wins, Wheeling set program records in eight other major statistical categories this season. As divisional champs, Lewicki has the Cardinals in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The All-MEC teams and awards are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.
