FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons put on a shooting display that their opponents, the Concord Mountain Lions, couldn't match on Saturday, riding a lopsided outside shooting day to an 87-71 win.
With the victory, Fairmont State moves to 15-8 on the year. Jertaya Hall led the Falcons in scoring with 18, followed closely by Katy Darnell with 17. Each of the seven Falcons in the scoring column scored at least eight points in a well-rounded outing.
"As a group, our energy was really good," Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "We feed a lot off our defense, and I thought that did its job. Offensively we were able to hit shots, and obviously that's always nice."
Alyssa DeAngelo also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in the win, joining a storied echelon of scorers in team history. DeAngelo scored 14 Saturday.
The Falcons and Mountain Lions couldn't separate in the first half, the two sides staying within five points of each other for the vast majority of play. Throughout the back-and-forth, deciding factors emerged which dictated which side garnered an edge for any length of time.
Chief among the swings was offensive rebounding and assists.
While Concord got out to a quick 9-4 lead on the Falcons, the two teams swapped momentum, scoring runs often characterized by put backs, or playmaking in-close from drive-and-dumps or high-low post passing.
The Mountain Lions took a slim two point lead into halftime, up 40-38.
Concord had the advantage on the glass in the first half, out-rebounding Fairmont State 21-17. With the game largely hinging on rebounding to that point, the slight edge in caroms translated to a slight lead. The Mountain Lions would finish with a 44-35 rebounding advantage.
The Falcons needed to find their own edge, and found something in the long ball.
Back-to-back 3-pointers to open up the second half for Fairmont State extended their lead, and highlighted a disparity between the two teams. While Concord had more attempts in total, the Falcons managed an edge in free throws, and found more success from beyond the arc.
After going 6-10 from the free throw line and 4-15 from 3-point range in the first half, the Falcons broke through in the second half, especially so in the third quarter.
Fairmont shot 6-10 on their 3-point attempts in the third, scoring 32 points in the quarter to change a two-point deficit to a 12-point lead by quarter's end.
"Our team has been fighting all year, and I think they do a good job of sticking to that," Anderson said. "As long as they continue to fight, that's something that they've shown is a characteristic of theirs, that they do consistently, and I'm super proud of them for that."
"I thought we shared the ball extremely well, which is how we shot so well. Whenever we get in-rhythm shots we shoot a lot better."
The Falcons shot 38.2% (13-34) from 3 on the game, and 12-18 from the line. Concord shot 1-10 from 3, and 8-13 from the line.
Hall and DeAngelo each made four 3's to score 18 and 14 points, respectively. Hall added seven rebounds to her day. Darnell scored 17 with six assists. Jalen Gibbs scored 12 points with eight rebounds and two blocks. Aaliyah Brunny and Leslie Huffman each scored nine, and Madeline Huffman scored eight.
Abbie Smith put up 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions.
The Falcons next play Bluefield State at home on Monday.
Complete boxscore here.
