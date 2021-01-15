FAIRMONT — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s Top 25 MEC showdown between No. 4 West Liberty and No. 21 Fairmont State, neither Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig nor West Liberty coach Ben Howlett exactly characterized their teams’ offensive displays in glowing terms.
Koenig groveled over the Falcons’ 19 turnovers and appeared almost stupefied by his squad’s outside shooting after taking a 96-84 defeat to fall to 2-1 on the season. Howlett, meanwhile, admonished the Hilltoppers’ deviation from their usual offensive identity while also belaboring upon his team’s own perimeter shooting woes despite nabbing the 96-84 win to stay undefeated at 3-0.
“I don’t know if we could’ve played any worse offensively and shooting the basketball,” said Koenig, whose Falcons finished the night at 44.8 percent from the field but an icy 3-of-22 (13.6%) from 3.
“We just did things that were uncharacteristic of West Liberty,” said Howlett, whose Hilltoppers finished at 37 percent from the field and 10-of-36 (27.8%) from deep. “We weren’t lined up right on plays, we were taking bad shots, and we were overdribbling and that’s not our style of basketball; we’re a team that passes everyday in practice — that’s something I harp on as a coach —and we didn’t pass the ball, we just dribbled, and that’s not who we are. Again we just did stuff that’s uncharacteristic for us.”
Going into Wednesday’s titanic tilt at Joe Retton Arena, West Liberty and Fairmont State ranked first and third, respectively, in the entire country in offense — at least in terms of points per game — but once the game tipped off, the contest morphed into a defensive grudge match. Both teams utilized their standard full-court pressure schemes, ratcheting up the game’s pace and testing one another’s ball handling, passing and decision making chops across the entire lineup for 94 feet. And even when both offenses got into the half court, each team’s defensive framework allowed for rotational recoveries that forced the opposing offense into extra passes and tested their spacing principles deeper into the shot clock.
“That’s the one area I thought we got more than I anticipated. I thought our pressure caused them some issues and I know we turned them over quite a few times in both halves,” Howlett said of WLU’s vaunted pressure, which even sprang traps after live ball rebounds on occasion.
“Defensively, we picked up our on-ball pressure, whether we were in man or zone, we really pressured the basketball. Our guys did a nice job,” said Koenig, who deployed a 2-3 zone in the second half to sap WLU’s drive-and-kick verve in addition to the Falcons’ usual pressure and man defenses. “That’s who we are, we’re scrappers. Scrapping, clawing, getting loose balls, rebounding the basketball, that’s how we have to play.”
In spite of the stingy, suffocating defense both ways, which resulted in 35 turnovers and 40.5 percent shooting combined for the two offenses, Fairmont State and West Liberty still unearthed plenty of juicy scoring chances.
Fairmont State managed fairly well against WLU’s pressure in dead-ball situations when they could map out the floor and gird for the Hilltoppers’ traps before spraying the ball to outlet ball handlers either slashing up the middle of the floor or offering relief opposite in the backcourt; West Liberty’s impromptu traps after live-ball rebounds and full-court denials on inbounds were Fairmont’s biggest sore spots. Guards Dale Bonner, Zyon Dobbs and Cole VonHandorf connected on ping-ping passing sequences to kickstart fast breaks, and forward Isaiah Sanders was a menace attacking the rim in both the full court and in the half court. Overall, the Falcons generated a bundle of point-blank layups and open 3s, but the shooting touch, especially from the perimeter, left a dozen or so quality offensive possessions with nothing to show for.
VonHandorf, who has made his name first and foremost as a 3-point marksman, went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. Bonner and Sanders each went 1-for-5 from 3, and Przemyslaw Golek, a designated stretch 4/5 option for the Falcons, hit just 1-of-4 from deep.
“(There were times) we executed what we were trying to do in our press advancement and in the half court offensively,” Koenig said. “We got some good looks, but sometimes the ball just has to go in.”
By the same token, West Liberty also manufactured gobs of open 3s through its drive-and-kick, 5-out half court offense as well as its transition spacing. Two-time All-American guard Dalton Bolon was the catalyst, but WLU’s army of ball handlers in Luke Dyer, Bryce Butler and Malik McKinney as well as lithe shooting forwards in Pat Robinson, Will Yoakum and Owen Hazelbaker also set up teammates with closeout attacks and hit-ahead passes.
Yet, after starting 7-of-15 from 3 to begin the game, the Hilltoppers bonked 18 of their final 21 3-point attempts, including a 2-of-13 showing in the second half. Bolon, who’s approaching all-time 3-point marks at West Liberty, went just 4-of-12 from distance. Robinson and Yoakum combined to clank seven of their 10 3-point attempts. Hazelbaker was the only WLU player to shoot above 50 percent from the field, going 4-of-7 overall, including 2-of-4 from 3.
“I think we just missed shots, too,” Howlett said. “We got some great looks, and I’ll put everything I got on us making shots. Will Yoakum is stepping into shots and missing them, Pat Robinson is stepping into shots and missing them, Dalton Bolon missed some, and if you look at those guys throughout their careers, they don’t miss many open shots.
“But that’s OK, one thing we talk about is you can’t control makes or misses, but one thing you can control is how hard you play and our guys did play hard today.”
Ultimately, it was West Liberty’s multiple efforts, both defensively and on the offensive glass, that allowed them to dictate the contest’s overall terms of engagement and turn the game in their favor.
While Fairmont State produced a dozen-plus scoring chances in transition after rollicking through the West Liberty press, the Hilltoppers still commanded the tenor of the game in that department. In other words, the downside in terms of the susceptibility of allowing such transition opportunities for Fairmont State versus the upside of prodding turnovers for easy scores of their own was a cost-analysis West Liberty controlled, and they finished the game with 22 points off 19 Falcon turnovers.
And the Hilltoppers’ biggest scoring advantage — their offensive rebounding, which resulted in 24 second-chance points on 23 offensive boards — was again a byproduct of their own doing and not necessarily a willing tradeoff for Fairmont State in terms of how the Falcons chose to defend. Not only did West Liberty beat Fairmont on the offensive glass, but they did so without granting the Falcons a competitive advantage elsewhere, except for a few extra transition chances when the Hilltoppers crashed hard and came up empty at the expense of getting back on defense.
“They were flying in on the glass, and regardless of what’s happening in the game, we have to block out better. We have to be more physical, we have to scrap more, and we have to adjust to how the game is being called,” Koenig said. “I was disappointed with the rebounding effort.”
The Hilltoppers mustered just enough to nab victory this time around, but West Liberty and Fairmont State will square off in round two Feb. 24 at the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex in West Liberty.
“We’ll get to play them again and try to do whatever we got to do to win next time,” Bonner said. “We just got to lock in, and even when we’re tired, we have to play fast and match the intensity they bring. We just got to fight, that’s all.”
