FAIRMONT — Two teams who had stayed tried and true through the rigors of a funky regular season to even get to this point, tapped into every ounce of their survival instincts with the dawn of the postseason in Monday's opening round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, as the MEC North Division's No. 4 seed Fairmont State and No. 5 seed Alderson Broaddus went back and forth right down to the final minute at Joe Retton Arena.
Ultimately, it was an incredible shot followed by a defiant stop that swung the game in the final moments and gave Alderson Broaddus a landmark 85-79 victory to advance to Thursday's MEC quarterfinals against South Division top seed Charleston in Wheeling.
"We're not the 11th place team (anymore) in this league. We've fought for this, and we've earned this opportunity. No one believed it except for us, and we've grinded in that way," said Alderson Broaddus first-year coach Summer Quesenberry, whose Battlers won its first ever MEC Tournament game and its first postseason victory overall in quite some time. "It's (been) beyond these games, it's what we do everyday in practice, it's the conversations we're having with our kids, it's the team building, it's the resiliency. In a tough year in general, we've had this thought process of improving all year long, and I think we've strived to do that and this is what it's turned into. It's everyday in practice, saying, 'We are this. We are this. We are this,' until we started to believe it, and I think today we believed it in that last minute."
In what was a wire-to-wire rubber match between the host Falcons and the Battlers that featured a whopping 12 ties and 15 lead changes, ABU prevailed in the final minute when guard Shay Harper first hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and then guard Kristy Galea made an excellent block on a drive by Fairmont's Alyssa DeAngelo on the following possession with 20 ticks left.
Fairmont State got the ball back down three following a pair of ABU free throws, but the Falcons were fouled going for the quick 2-pointer and ended up converting just 1-of-2 free throws before ABU then made it a two-score game over the final 11-plus seconds.
"I thought tonight our kids played as hard as they possibly could play, and all credit to AB, I thought they played extremely hard and they made some tough shots," Anderson said, "but I couldn't be more proud of our team. As a coach, you just want your kids to play hard and play together for 40 minutes and be tough, and I thought they did that.
"So we felt short, but like I said, I couldn't be more proud of them."
The winning sequence by ABU in the final 30 seconds was the coda to what was a cutthroat second half in which neither team could gain an edge after both teams navigated through peaks and valleys in the first half where the Battlers mustered a 38-32 lead going into the break.
"We were resilient and we bounced back," said Quesenberry, whose Battlers trailed by as many — and ironically led by as many — as eight in the second quarter. "We talk about being us and holding our controllables — I mean this is a conversation we had all year and it came together very much so at the end."
Fairmont State actually scored the first go-ahead bucket of the final minute of play when freshman Alyssa DeAngelo finished off a righty drive to give the Falcons a 77-75 lead with 51 seconds left, but ABU twice rebounded their own misses on the following possession, before Quesenberry called timeout to set up what eventually amounted to the game-winning bucket in Harper's dagger 3.
"The play originally wasn't for me, it was actually for a shot for Maddie (Moyer)," said Harper, who finished the game with just five points on 2-of-5 shooting, "but I saw that my teammate was not getting open and I saw that my defender actually came out a little bit above me, so I created my own shot, squared up and put it in."
Harper's 3 truly was a busted play, as the designed pass to Moyer wasn't open. But Harper improvised with a rip through move and generated a whiff of airspace going to her right before putting up and knocking down what was a heavily contested launch from deep.
"I didn't have any doubt about it. I was squared up, my defender was off of me, and I put it in," Harper said of the shot. "Most people who watch it will probably think the shot was luck, but no, that's actually been in my game plan, and in crunch time when they needed me, I stepped up through all negativities and pulled through with the big shot."
The narrow margins that ultimately determined the outcome of Harper's bucket was befitting as the deciding moment of a game in which the biggest lead on either side was in the second half was a mere five points, which Fairmont State had at 55-50 with 2:47 to go in the third quarter.
"Both teams were going on runs left and right, and both played as hard as they possibly could play," Anderson said.
The tenor of that nip-and-tuck second half, and really the game as a whole, essentially boiled down to the mini war of Fairmont State's forced turnovers versus Alderson Broaddus' rebounding, as well as ABU's duo of Moyer and forward Celeste Walters against Fairmont's twosome of star guard Sierra Kotchman and DeAngelo.
In the former, Fairmont State's aggressive defensive scheme goaded the Battlers into a whopping 26 turnovers, as the Falcons blitzed nearly all pick-and-rolls and suffocated ABU's ball handlers to ignite their transition attack and breathe life into their offense. But, by the same token, the Battlers offset those cough-ups by gobbling up the Falcons on the glass to warrant extra possessions of their own, as they won the rebounding battle 53-35 and scored 17 second-chance points on 20 total offensive boards.
And then in the latter skirmish, it was Moyer's sharpshooting and Walters' interior bludgeoning for the Battlers versus Kotchman's nuclear scoring and DeAngelo's off-the-bounce dynamism for the Falcons. Moyer and Walters combined to score 48 of ABU's 85 points on 19-of-32 shooting, while Kotchman and DeAngelo combined for 50 of Fairmont's 79 points on 19-of-41 shooting.
Moyer inflicted her damage with a lightning-quick and absolutely money release all game long, as she dropped in catch-and-shoot 3s in transition and off screens. She finished the game with a team-high 26 points on 9-of-18 from the field, including a sizzling 6-of-12 from deep, to go with four rebounds. Walters, meanwhile, overpowered the Falcons in the paint, where she munched on putbacks and repeatedly carved out space for post-up buckets versus Fairmont's fronting defense. All told, Walters recorded a monster double-double that included career highs in points with 22 and rebounds with 15; Walters, who shot 10-of-14 from the field and snatched 11 of her 15 rebounds on the offensive glass, also tallied three blocks.
"Coming into the game, I knew if I wanted my team to win, the main way I could help them was to rebound," Walters said. "The scoring was just a plus and the blocks were just being help side on defense, but my main goal is the battle of the boards every game, so I'm definitely most proud of my rebounds tonight."
For Fairmont State, Kotchman contended with relentless face-guarding and double teams all game long from ABU, as the Battlers toggled between designating Hannah Henderson, Galea, and Iyahnna Williams for the assignment of trying to stick to Kotchman like glue. Even in spite of all the attention, however, Kotchman still got loose for a game-high 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting, as she rubbed tightly off teammates' screens off the ball for catch-and-shoots, booked it into the open court in transition, and created shots with straight-up on-ball wizardry. Alongside Kotchman, DeAngelo unfurled defiant catch-and-go drives to her right and leaked out on the break for easy deuces en route to 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting.
"I'm used to it by now, so I just got to find the way to do the best that I can to get open for shots or find openings for my teammates," Kotchman said of dealing with the mass attention from the ABU defense. "I definitely try to run off my teammates' screens as much as I can and take shots when I get them, because they don't come easy."
ABU also got another 13 points and eight rebounds from Carissa Spiker in the win, while Fairmont got 10 points and four assists from freshman Madeline Huffman and eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals from sophomore Katy Darnell in the loss.
