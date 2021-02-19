FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has a new head strength and conditioning coach.
Adam Kolberg brings experience from professional baseball, Division I athletics and Division II athletics to the position.
“I am thrilled to welcome Adam Kolberg to Fairmont State University and look forward to his leadership in both strength & conditioning and rehabilitation for each of our 300+ student-athletes and 17 athletics programs,” said Greg Bamberger, director of athletics at Fairmont State. “Adam was very impressive during the interview process and we are thrilled to have someone with his experience and knowledge in this very important position within our athletics department.”
Kolberg most recently served as the physical performance coach for the Colorado Rockies Class A affiliates in Scottsdale, Arizona and Asheville, North Carolina. In his role with the Rockies, which began in Feb. 2019, Kolberg implemented individualized training programs for each player. He also coached athletes through strength training, mobility and conditioning exercises, and collaborated with medical and skills staff on workload and return-to-play protocols. He also educated athletes and coaches on nutrition, mobility, training and recovery concepts.
“I am extremely excited about being part of Falcon athletics as head strength and conditioning coach,” said Kolberg. “I’m eager to help develop a championship culture for each of our 17 athletics program and 300-plus student-athletes that I’ll be working with day in and day out.”
Kolberg has also spent two different stints serving as head strength and conditioning coach at Pro Elite Strength & Conditioning in Morgantown. He worked at Pro Elite from May 2015 through May 2017, and rejoined the staff in Sept. 2019. In his role at Pro Elite, Kolberg coordinated and implemented physical training programs for all high school and middle school baseball athletes.
From Dec. 2017-Feb. 2019, Kolberg served as director of strength and conditioning at KineticPro Perfomance in Tampa, Florida. While there, Kolberg also served as volunteer strength and conditioning coach at the University of Tampa from Sept. 2017-May 2018. Later in 2018, Kolberg was hired as assistant strength and conditioning coach for player development with the New York Yankees Gulf Coast League affiliate in Tampa.
While earning his degrees at West Virginia University, Kolberg also gained experiences as an intern for the WVU Athletics Department and a graduate assistant for WVU School of Medicine.
Kolberg earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from West Virginia University in 2013. He continued his education by obtaining a master’s degree exercise physiology from WVU in 2015. Kolberg also minored in Aquatic Therapy while at WVU.
