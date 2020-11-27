FAIRMONT — A former standout wrestler at West Virginia University is the new head wrestling coach at Fairmont State University.
Colin Johnston arrives at Fairmont State after two seasons in the same position at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — an NCAA Division III program. Fairmont State Athletic Director Greg Bamberger said Johnston will start the new position on Nov. 28.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Colin and his family to Fairmont and look forward to his leadership for our wrestling program,” said Bamberger. “Colin is a young, energetic coach that has a great vision for our young program. Colin brings experience from multiple levels of collegiate wrestling and will be able to relate to and lead our student-athletes based on the experiences he has had as a student-athlete, assistant coach, and head coach,” Bamberger said.
In the program’s first year, Johnston and Pitt-Bradford shared many successes, highlighted by a victory in the team’s final dual meet of the season against Penn State-Behrend.
“I am grateful and very honored to take over the head wrestling coach position at Fairmont State University,” said Johnston. “I truly feel that Fairmont State is a unique place where we can be successful right away.
Johnston was also inducted into the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018. The prep standout earned Hall of Fame recognition after winning four WPIAL titles from 2005-08 at Canon-McMillan High School in Pennsylvania, including a trio of PIAA top-three finishes.
“West Virginia has a long-standing tradition of excellence in the sport of wrestling and I want to keep the local talented wrestlers in the region. I want to thank Greg Bamberger and the selection committee for giving me this outstanding opportunity. I am eager to bring an immediate impact to the wrestling program at Fairmont State University.”
Prior to Pitt-Bradford, Johnston was an assistant wrestling coach at Division I Davidson College from 2015-17.
At Davidson, he scheduled team practices, planned meets and oversaw strength and conditioning commitments and NCAA weight certifications, while also reviewing and analyzing video of the athletes’ performance.
On the administrative side of the program, he organized, planned and executed the teams travel and reservations while developing all procedures to manage and meet the allotted budget. Johnston also handled a large percentage of Davidson’s recruiting.
From November 2015 until February 2016, Johnston served as Davidson’s interim head coach, while also covering his assistant coach duties.
While wrestling at WVU, Johnston served as a team captain in 2013 and 2014. He also earned a 2014 NCAA Division I qualification in the 141-pound weight class after turning in an overall record of 28-10, including a 16-2 dual record and a 4-4 mark against ranked opponents. His 28 total victories in 2013-14 ranked second on the Mountaineers’ roster.
Johnston also wrestled at 133 during the 2012-13 season for the Mountaineers, earning seven total victories.
Johnston earned a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies in 2014 from West Virginia University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport management/intercollegiate athletics administration studies at California University of Pennsylvania.
Johnston replaces Chris Freije who resigned from the position earlier this fall to pursue other opportunities in collegiate wrestling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.