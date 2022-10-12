FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons (7-2-3) scored three goals in the first 14 minutes of their game against the Wheeling Cardinals (4-8-1) to put them on cruise control through the rest of their 4-0 victory on Wednesday.
Fairmont State’s first goal came just 90 seconds into the match, with a strike from Kiera Kuzinski breaking open scoring Wednesday.
Kuzinski scored in the sixth and 83rd minutes as well to end the day with a hat trick. The trio of goals brought the junior’s season total to 13, a team-high.
In between Kuzinski’s barrage, Ari Christiansen put through a shot that pushed Fairmont State ahead 3-0 in the 13th minute. The score was Christiansen’s first of the year.
The Falcons out-shot the Cardinals 22-7, with a smaller shots-on-goal advantage of 11-6. For Wheeling, goalkeeper Mikayla Yarwood recorded five saves while keeper Sam Faulkner had two.
Fairmont State’s Taylor Kennedy finished with six saves, playing her part in the Falcons’ fifth shutout of the year.
With the victory, the Falcons continue to build their win streak, having beaten their last five opponents. Fairmont State swept Wheeling with their Wednesday win, as the Falcons took a 2-1 victory at Wheeling on Sept. 7.
Fairmont State faces Alderson Broaddus on Oct. 16, remaining at home as they seek their sixth straight win.
