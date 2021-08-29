FAIRMONT — They say you can never go home again.
But for a handful of players on the Fairmont State Falcons football team, they never left.
Fairmont State has recruits from all around the country, but while some players journeyed down to campus from Ohio, Florida, or Alabama, five current members of the squad are staying in their hometown, having grown up in Fairmont itself.
Connor Neal, Michael Nuzum, Colin Harvath, Magnus Sheets, and Iain Campbell all played football in the Fairmont area, with Harvath graduating from East Fairmont and the other four players graduating from Fairmont Senior.
The Fairmont area has always supplied talent to Fairmont State across all sports, with the latest in the pipeline being Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn, who committed to Fairmont State’s women’s basketball program Wednesday.
When it comes to football, staying within the same community that they were brought up in plays a huge part in those players’ decisions on where to play at the next level.
“For sure. Just being around my family,” Falcons redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Neal said. “Having players that I played with in high school like [Michael] Nuzum being up here already, it played a big role to be in your home city.”
“Most definitely,” Nuzum, a senior wide receiver, said. “I was looking at going some place else but when it came down to it, I really thought about it, I definitely love staying around my people, my parents, my sisters. They get to come to all the games, that means a lot to me.”
Playing in front of your hometown crowd can be an appealing factor when it comes to recruiting, and a motivating factor when it comes to your play on the field.
“I think it means more to the guys who are from Fairmont because it’s their home, it’s Marion County, it’s Fairmont,” Falcons head coach Jason Woodman said. “At least initially it might mean more to them because of their ties around here. Whenever we can keep local guys around, we love to.”
Putting on a Falcons uniform is a continuation of a team legacy that many players from the area grew up immersed in, with athletes from the high schools around the area attending many a game in their youth, and seeing former players from their schools playing on the field.
“It did [contribute],” freshman offensive lineman Iain Campbell said of the Fairmont-area pipeline. “Especially seeing other players from my high school come up here and play.”
Now, with Fairmont State’s season beginning Sept. 2 against California University of Pennsylvania after not playing at all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current crop of hometown Falcons are seeing their roles be reversed, playing on the turf at Duvall-Rosier Field instead of cheering in the stands.
“It means everything,” Neal said. “This community, they’ve been with me from high school when I was a freshman until now so just the way they support me and support this program is amazing.”
“It means a lot to me,” Nuzum said. “Putting Fairmont across your chest, no matter what team I’ve been playing for I’ve always had Fairmont across my chest. FOP, West Fairmont Middle, Fairmont Senior, Fairmont State, it’s in my blood — definitely means a lot to me.”
Fairmont State’s first game against Cal will be a home outing, and fans will be able to pack the stands of Duvall-Rosier Field once again to cheer on their hometown team. Just as the athletes now on the field once stood in those bleachers, who knows what future Falcons will do the same during this season.
