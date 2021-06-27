FAIRMONT — After finishing a prolific high school career as a member of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, Jaelin Johnson has announced where he will begin his next step as a college athlete.
The 1,200+ point scorer committed to Fairmont State University on Saturday at a gathering of friends and family.
Johnson credited the relationships he has with teammates and coaches at Fairmont State as a driving factor for his decision, including Falcons Head Coach Tim Koenig.
“Ever since coach Tim got there, he’s always felt like family to me,” Johnson said. “It felt like a great opportunity for me to play in my hometown, and for people to come watch me play. The overall connections I had with them, playing with former teammates, it was a great deal for me.”
The Falcons have two former Polar Bears already on their roster— Trey Washenitz and Zyon Dobbs.
“[Zyon’s] always said good things about it. It felt like a good opportunity,” Johnson said. “I know a good bit of the guys there, it’ll feel good to have that kind of family feeling with the team.”
Koenig was made aware of Johnson’s decision on Wednesday, and while he could not be at the celebration Saturday, the commitment was one Koenig had been after for a long time.
“I wanted him to find somewhere where he was going to enjoy it, be able to get on the floor, use his gift to do what he loves to do,” Jaelin’s father, Gabriel, said. “Coach Tim and the Falcons have been there since his eighth grade year, they’ve constantly been at games. It turned out to be a great fit.”
Koenig was the third Fairmont State coach to offer Johnson — his predecessors Jerrod Calhoun and Joe Mazzulla had also recruited the 6-foot-4 wing.
Johnson finished his career at Fairmont Senior with a host of accolades in tow. He totaled 1,261 career points — fifth all-time at Fairmont Senior — while making multiple all-state first teams. He averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game his senior year.
The other party in question, Fairmont State, has also had success of late. The Falcons won the Mountain East Conference last season, and punched a ticket to the NCAA D2 Tournament. With a target on their backs next season, Johnson says his experience as a Polar Bear should help him as a Falcon.
“I’m used to all the teams always wanting to beat you, so it’s nothing new for me,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad I’ll be able to be out there and compete, play basketball, and continue my career.”
With Fairmont State being tasked with defending the MEC title next year, Johnson is hopeful he can be part of their success as soon as this upcoming season.
“Just having the opportunity to compete for a spot, that was a good deal for me,” Johnson said.
With his new university just over a mile away from his old high school, Johnson will have a chance to continue his athletic career with his community continuing to cheer him on.
“His future is very bright, and we’re very proud of him,” Johnson’s step-mother LaMeekiaa Johnson said.
