FAIRMONT — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic toyed with their spirit and a rash of injuries tested their resolve. But by season’s end, the unbreakable nature of its bond and the formidable backbone of its work ethic kept Fairmont State’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team standing, on both its feet and its hands, to triumph with a second consecutive Mountain East Conference championship this past weekend at Joe Retton Arena.
The Falcons, who previously won the MEC crown in 2019 after COVID-19 wiped out last season, officially repeated as MEC champs on Saturday when they edged West Liberty 262.725 to 257.035 in the conference title match.
“I just want to take a minute and really thank this team because we had every single obstacle thrown at us, including multiple injuries and changing every single thing we do on the mat weekly,” said Fairmont State senior base/tumbler Gabriela Lesko. “We still went out and competed against all of our opponents and we came out on top. It really is truly amazing to have watched my team grow on the mat and to have seen everything they’re capable of when they needed to step up.
“I will not be taking my fifth year, so I’ve ended my athletic career with this team, and I could not be more proud of them. This team will forever have my heart.”
“This team really, truly did beat all of the odds,” said fellow senior top/base Ansley Froman. “We had a lot of injuries and we had a lot of people going in and out throughout the season, but we trusted each other, we trusted Coach (Danielle) Cutri and assistant coach (Haley Cochran), and we trusted ourselves to really truly believe that we could go 7-0 and go undefeated.
“We’re two-time MEC champs, and we’re ready to come back in the fall and do it all again.”
As has become a tradition on Fairmont State University’s campus this spring with all athletic teams that win a conference championship, university president Mirta Martin brought the university community together for an honorary ceremony Tuesday outside the Falcon Center to recognize the Acrobatics & Tumbling squad for their achievement.
“It’s my privilege to be able to introduce to you the team of the hour,” Martin said. “These ladies have distinguished themselves the entire season, and they have outperformed each one of their competitors. And if there is a team that does it together, it’s these ladies — there is not one single individual, they all work as a team.
“We are very, very, very proud of all of them.”
The Falcons’ Acrobatics & Tumbling team proved to the best in the Mountain East Conference all season long as they compiled a 7-0 overall record while winning both the MEC regular season and tournament championships during Cutri’s debut season as coach.
Cutri was voted as the MEC Coach of the Year last week in recognition of what she and the Falcons accomplished this season, and Fairmont State also swept the conference’s three major athlete awards, with Alexis Smith being named Athlete of the Year, Froman being selected Specialist of the Year, and Kathryn Koehl tabbed Freshman of the Year.
“Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting us, we truly appreciate it,” Cutri said Tuesday. “First, I want to thank our athletic administration, our athletic training staff, our sports information director, and Dr. Martin for everything that you have done and all the hard work you put into this. We wouldn’t be standing here today without you guys.
“I also want to thank my team and my assistant coach This year was hard, but it’s definitely been the most memorable year. We came into this not knowing if this season was going to happen, but now, because of the hard work and the dedication that everyone put into this, we’re standing up here at 7-0, undefeated, conference champions and regular season champions. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of athletes.”
