INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger has been appointed to the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics for a term beginning Sept. 1 and running until Aug. 31, 2025.
The mission of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics is to provide leadership and assistance to the association in its efforts to provide equitable opportunities, fair treatment and respect for all women in all aspects of intercollegiate athletics. The committee seeks to expand and promote opportunities for female student-athletes, administrators, coaches and officiating personnel.
The committee also promotes governance, administration and conduct of intercollegiate athletics at the institutional, conference and national levels that are inclusive, fair and accessible to women. The committee shall develop programs and resources, which can be of practical use to the association in its efforts to achieve its mission.
“We’re so proud to hear of Greg’s appointment to this vital, national committee,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University president. “Greg’s selection speaks to the quality of the Falcon athletics administration and coaching staff. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will greatly benefit from Greg’s extraordinary leadership experience in athletics, as well as from his dedication to the welfare of student-athletes.”
Bamberger, who is entering his second year at Fairmont State previously served as a member of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee from 2016-2020. Bamberger has also served on several other committees including, the Division II Academic Requirements Committee Task Force from 2011-13, Division II Women’s Basketball Committee from 2008-2013 and the Division II Football Committee from 2004-2007. In addition, he held the role as chair of the Division II Football Committee from 2006-07.
“I am thrilled to accept this very important national role within the NCAA,” Bamberger said. “With two daughters that participated and now coach in collegiate sports, the work of this committee has affected my family and provided opportunities to my daughters and thousands of others young women around the country.
“I look forward to working with this group of administrators from all levels of the association to impact and continue to improve the opportunities, treatment and respect of women’s sports for generations to come,” Bamberger said.
During Bamberger’s tenure at Kutztown University (2005-2020), he was instrumental in the addition of three women’s sports programs, including Bowling (2007-08), Lacrosse (reinstated in 2007-08) and Acrobatics & Tumbling (will begin competition in 2021-22). While serving as the Director of Athletics at Glenville State College, the institution added softball in 2003.
About the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics: Membership: Eighteen members, including a current chancellor or president from each division. There shall be six members from Division I, six members from Division II and six members from Division III. Six positions shall be allocated for men, six allocated for women and six unallocated. One student-athlete from each division (who shall have one combined vote) shall serve as a member of the committee. The Division I student-athlete may serve on the committee up to one year after completion of his or her intercollegiate athletics eligibility. The Division II and Division III student-athlete may serve on the committee up to two years after completion of his or her athletics eligibility.
