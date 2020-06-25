FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University head men’s basketball coach Tim Koenig has announced the addition of six student-athletes to his 2020 recruiting class.
The class includes a pair of Division I transfers and four high school standouts that will be joining an experienced roster that includes five seniors and nine returning players.
“This year’s class will bolster an experienced roster that went 23-7 and earned the No. 5-seed in the Atlantic Regional a season ago,” said Koenig. “We are very happy with what we have been able to do in recruiting this season. All of these guys fit areas that we needed to address for the upcoming season and our depth will allow us to go deeper into the bench this season. But even more than that, these guys will bring cohesion to our locker room and really have bought into our team concept.
“I would also like to thank the Fairmont State University administration, athletics administration, and our coaching staff for their hard work during recruiting this past year. And, I would like to thank our donors and the Fairmont community for their passion and support of the program. I look forward to November when they get to see these guys take the court for the first time inside Joe Retton Arena.”
