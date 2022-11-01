FAIRMONT — The playoff atmosphere hung thick over Duvall-Rosier Field on Tuesday, as the No. 2 Fairmont State Falcons hosted the No. 3 Notre Dame Falcons in a MEC Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals game.
In an increasingly physical, defensive-focused showing, Fairmont managed to take off before Notre Dame, an 84th minute strike by Kiera Kuzinski off a pass from Ally Puerto Sorto proving to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.
“We knew the game was going to be a close one because [Notre Dame] typically defends well,” Fairmont State head coach Cornell Borneo said. “It came down to that goal and we’re happy to move onto the second round. Credit to my girls, they battled that entire game.
“This is the playoffs, it’s just about getting the job done and we did. We got the job done.”
Both sides played disciplined Tuesday, working the ball around whenever each team gathered possession, but neither were able to sustain a push into enemy territory for long.
A stalwart defensive effort did not completely eliminate any potential opportunities though. Fairmont Senior got a scare off a direct kick in the 15th minute, but All-MEC First Team keeper Taylor Kennedy reacted quickly for a tie-preserving save.
Notre Dame drew another free kick a minute later, but the ensuing shot flew too high and over the goal.
Two direct kick attempts and two corner kick attempts all came up short for Notre Dame in the first half.
Fairmont State’s Puerto Sorto proved to be a ball of lightning in getting pressure on Notre Dame from the center forward position, but Fairmont couldn’t break Notre Dame’s backline either, as the game went into halftime scoreless.
Defense was not in short supply Tuesday. Point-prevention was a strength of both teams coming in, with Notre Dame having recorded seven shutouts over the season, and Fairmont State having eight entering the playoff quarterfinals.
Fairmont State’s defense, though, proved more potent, allowing only two shots the entire game. The Falcons’ own offense tried 16 attempts Tuesday, six of them on-goal.
The physicality of the game picked up even more so in the second half as both teams fought for their seasons to continue. Kennedy made another impressive save in the 58th minute to keep double zeros on the scoreboard, and from that moment on, Fairmont State looked to have renewed urgency.
“Great performance tonight, by both teams,” Borneo said. “It was a battle as you could see. The girls stuck to the game plan, they came out, they pushed. We came out a little bit flat in the first half and in the second half we talked about some things and we came out and did an excellent job.”
The minutes ticked by with neither team breaking through, but after an inconspicuous pass to Kiera Kuzinski on the left wing, the All-Conference junior turned and sped down the left wing, all the while with a defender draped over her back. A tap pass to Puerto Sorto was reciprocated by another tap back to Kuzinski, now freed up for a shot on goal. One left-footed shot through the back of the net later, and Fairmont State led 1-0 with very little time left.
“I got the ball, knew it was coming down to the last couple minutes,” Kuzinski said after the game. “Saw Ally running down the side, passed it to her and she had an amazing blind pass back to me. I just hit it, and it went in.”
Puerto Sorto nearly made it 2-0 a minute later, but her shot bounced hard off the crossbar and out of bounds.
Notre Dame had one last shot, another direct kick from about 15-yards out with 30 seconds to play, but after one pass, the shot attempt was deflected amid a gaggle of Falcons defenders, and time ran out for the visitors.
Fairmont State advances to the conference semifinals. They travel to play West Virginia State, the No. 1 seed in the MEC South division, on Friday.
“The whole team worked so hard, the defense stayed strong like they’ve done the entire season,” Kuzinski said. “Another shutout today, that’s awesome. It was a team effort and we got the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.