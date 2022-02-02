FAIRMONT — You’ve heard it before — in a good defense, all five guys move like they’re on a string — a unified front, in sync and focused on the same principles, moving as a unit and on the same page.
So it was only fitting that — though interviewed separately — Fairmont State’s head coach Tim Koenig and two of his stars, Isaiah Sanders and Seth Younkin, all gave nearly verbatim answers about their defense, which ranks No. 1 in the MEC in opponent field goal percentage and No. 2 in opponent points allowed.
“Defense is a big [emphasis],” Sanders said. “We practice all these plays but you can’t win a game if you don’t play any defense. It’s a big emphasis all the time — none of this stuff matters if you don’t play defense, guard your man, and rebound the ball.”
“It’s emphasized a lot,” Younkin said. “You can score all the points you want but if you’re not stopping the people across from you, you’re really not going to win games. I think defense wins games down stretches. Close games, you’ve got to really get stops.”
The Falcons are allowing 76.4 points per game on 43% shooting from their opponents. It’s a big part of their +11.7 average scoring margin, and their placement as the No. 12 D-II team in the nation in the latest NCAA NABC Coaches Poll.
Koenig’s team has size, length and discipline, traits that have led them to the second-highest turnover margin and second-highest assist-to-turnover ratio in the MEC. Perhaps most importantly, they are bought in to the expectations that come with playing defense at Fairmont State.
“Get the hustle plays, dive on the floor, get loose balls, get tips, things likes that,” Sanders, who leads the team with 1.9 steals per game, said. “That’s what coach Koenig always tells me to do, that’s my role, just get my hands on the ball, make a difference out there.
“Rebounding, playing together, working as one unit. That’s big to be a really good defensive team.”
“Play really hard, do what makes sense, and try not to give up easy shots,” Koenig said of his expectations for his players. “And rebound the basketball. It’s really hard to play defense and give up a bunch of extra shots.”
Rebounding was another topic that was echoed between players and coach. It’s something Fairmont State has improved on in recent years, and something that is critical to a defense’s success. After all, the possession doesn’t end until you pull down the rebound.
“I think we’re better at rebounding this year, just across the board,” Younkin, who leads the MEC in rebounding at 11.1 per game, said. “Last year, we started getting better at it. Couple years before that, we really just weren’t good on the glass. This year we made some strides in that, I think we’re outrebounding teams by three rebounds a game, so it’s close. We just got better on not giving up on plays, if you get beat just get to the next rotation. It’s gone a long way so far.”
The 6-foot-7 Younkin has a big responsibility as the man in the middle for the Falcons. With 10 steals and a team-leading 17 blocks on the year, the senior’s personal impact has changed games, but most present in his mind is being the free safety on defense, and communicating with his teammates so they can all operate at their best.
“When I got recruited I was a pretty good rim defender in high school, I knew that was probably going to be my role,” he said. “Being one of the bigger guys on the team, you see everything when you’re in the paint. You’ve got to talk on screens, coverages, things like that. The guards listen to me, we trust each other and I tell them if you guys ever get beat off the dribble I’m there to help you at the rim. Don’t worry about picking up cheap fouls, I can help.”
While Younkin patrols the paint, Sanders spends a lot of time out on the perimeter. On offense, Sanders is putting up 21.9 points per game, second in the MEC. With so much talent as a scorer, the senior from Sicklerville, N.J. is an authority on what makes it easier or more difficult to succeed on offense.
“We try to switch up defenses, get the other team on their toes,” he said. “If you see the same defense over and over again, it gets easier to figure out. If we keep throwing different things at them it’s harder to operate.”
Against 16 different opponents, Fairmont has held their opponents to season-lows four times. They’ve kept their opponents on the ropes through great execution of simple concepts — take away your opponent’s strengths, and make them beat you in ways that are uncomfortable. That philosophy was on display in their last game against Charleston, an 81-66 win where the Golden Eagles had two men in double figures, with their high scorer totaling just 14 points.
“We try and make people do what they don’t want to do,” Younkin said. “Shooters, we try to run them off the line and make them drive. Drivers, short close and try to make them shoot. Charleston, I think we did a good job of that in our last game. [Koenig] just tries to simplify stuff and we just go with it.
“Some teams we change it up a little bit. [Koenig] talks about how he likes to have a curveball. Some teams we run man for 40 minutes, some times we run a little zone, some zone press, just give them different looks. Teams do that to us too, we score a couple times they’ll throw a zone at us. We just try to be aggressive at all times on defense.”
“Our guys are really doing what makes sense for the most part,” Koenig said. “Guys are scrapping, hustling — which you need to, you’re going to have to make multiple efforts. And we’re getting better at this: if guys can really, really shoot it, we’re making them put it on the deck. And if guys really like to drive it, we’re getting better at keeping them out of the paint. We’re using common sense better and executing better.”
The Falcons’ execution will be tested in their Wednesday game against Glenville State, who boasts the one person ahead of Sanders in the race for the scoring crown — guard John Williams Jr. — currently averaging 23.9 points per game. This is a Pioneers team that beat Fairmont 99-96 in overtime last contest, and the Falcons are ready for the challenge.
“We look at each team and see what they do really well,” Koenig said. “You can’t take everything away, obviously. We try to see a couple things that we think we can be effective in attacking — their key things, their strengths. We try to do the best we can at that. Glenville State, with Williams, it’s easier said than done trying to slow that guy down. He led the country last year in scoring. Leading our conference in scoring. Tomorrow’s going to be a really tough challenge. They beat us at their place. We’ve got to give a great effort to get it done.”
