FAIRMONT — Perry Baker, a 2013 Fairmont State graduate and former Falcons football standout, will represent the U.S. in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics as a member of the USA Men’s Rugby Sevens team.
Baker also competed on the rugby sevens team in the 2016 Rio Olympics — the first Olympics to include rugby sevens. His numerous accomplishments within the sport include earning two World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year awards, and holding the all-time record among Americans for career tries scored in the World Rugby Sevens Series.
The USA Men’s team is scheduled to play in Pool C in rugby sevens, a group that also includes South Africa, Kenya and Ireland. Matches begin July 26. The team will play against Kenya and Ireland on July 26 and South Africa on July 27, with the knockout rounds starting on the same day and the medal rounds wrapping up on July 28.
Baker, 35, took up rugby full-time in 2013, after a productive career at Fairmont State. The Florida native compiled 90 catches for 1,552 yards and 19 touchdowns through his four years as a Falcon, with his touchdown total being the third-highest number in Fairmont State history.
During his time as a Falcon, Baker earned accolades including All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors, Gazette All-Region honors, and the Fairmont State Jasper H. Colebank Memorial Award.
Baker started his career in rugby after attending an NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and playing in the Arena Football League in 2012 and 2013 for the Pittsburgh Power. He then made his World Rugby Sevens Series debut in 2013, being coached by Mike Friday, who is his current Olympic coach in Tokyo.
