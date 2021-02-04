FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State football program announced the addition of 20 new signees as part of its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The 20 total signees hail from four different states, with six of the Falcons’ 20 new recruits being in-state products. The list is headlined by a pair of signees from the 2020 Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, with FSHS wide receiver Alex Brophy and FSHS offensive lineman Iain Campbell both joining coach Jason Woodman and the Falcons on Wednesday.
Along with Brophy and Campbell, another four players are set to join the Falcons after playing out their high school careers in the Mountain State. Gabe Hendershot of Parkersburg South High and Jaydon See of Moorefield High will add to the Fairmont State offense, while Brocton Blair of Huntington High and TJ Guire of Elkins High will bolster the Falcons’ defense. Hendershot will enter into the program as an offensive lineman and See will come to the Falcons as a tight end. Both Blair and Guire will come on as linebackers after standout high school careers defensively.
As for the rest of the new signees, seven come from Maryland, four from Pennsylvania, and three are from Ohio. The new signees consist of six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, four linebackers, three tight ends, a pair of wide receivers and a running back.
The full list of Wednesday’s signees are: Jamal Avery Jr., DB; Brocton Blair, LB; Alex Brophy, WR; Eli Burgey, OL; DJ Butler, DB; Iain Campbell, OL; Dereik Crosby II, RB; Anthony Evans, OL; Carter Giacomo, TE; TJ Guire, LB; Gabe Hendershot, OL; Jacob Jackson, OL; Tanner Krevokuch, TE; Donovan O’Malley, LB; Naseem Pacheco, ATH; Joseph Petryszak Jr., OL; Jayden See, TE; Colin Wargo, DB; Donovan Washington, RB/LB; Quinton Young, DB.
