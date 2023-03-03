WHEELING — The Fairmont State (23-8) women's basketball team utilized a strong second quarter where they outscored West Liberty (17-12) 24-10 in the Falcons' Mountain East Conference quarterfinal victory Thursday night at WesBanco Arena.
"Our kids played with so much heart," Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "I thought our team executed perfectly. West Liberty played us tough and made a few runs to close the gap. Our girls responded and countered with scoring runs back, and that was huge."
The Falcons led by 19 points at the end of the first half and took advantage of the cushion. The Hilltoppers managed to trim the Fairmont State lead to seven points late in the third quarter. The Falcons regained the momentum and led by double-digits the entire fourth quarter.
"That was a big focus in the locker room going into this game," Alyssa DeAngelo, who led all scorers with 22 points, said. "We wanted to get out to a big lead, and we did just that. It puts your mind at ease getting a lead like that at halftime. It gave us energy going into the second half."
The Falcons' defense forced the Hilltoppers to commit 25 turnovers and capitalized on the offensive end with 25 points from turnovers.
"Turnovers ignite our team," Anderson said. "It gives us a ton of energy and our girls feed off of that."
"Defense is one thing we can control," senior guard Katy Darnell said.
Darnell hustled down 13 rebounds, including nine from the offensive end, and scored 15 points to earn her 10th double-double of the season.
"It's a big boost for our team if we can get another shot," Darnell said. "If we can keep the possession going, it helps our team. I love outworking people and offensive rebounds are a big part of that. If you want it, you're going to get it."
The sibling tandem of Madeline Huffman (13 points) and Leslie Huffman (12 points) combined for 25 points. Jalen Gibbs finished in double figures with 10 points. Madeline Huffman (4), DeAngelo (3) and Darnell (2) all had multiple assists. DeAngelo led the charge on the defensive end with three steals.
With the win, the Fairmont State women advance to the MEC Semifinal round and will play the No. 1 seed, Glenville State, on Saturday at noon at WesBanco Arena.
---
Former Fairmont Senior High standout Zyon Dobbs scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Fairmont State (23-6) men's basketball team to a gritty 77-72 win in the Mountain East Quarterfinal Game over Glenville State (17-13) on Friday at WesBanco Arena.
"I was able to take advantage of driving lanes to the basket," Dobbs said. "We came in with a different game plan and we were ready."
Dobbs was 11-of-18 on field goal attempts, which included a pair of shots from beyond the arc. He pulled down 11 rebounds to collect his third double-double of the season. The senior guard chipped in two assists and a steal to wrap up his final totals.
Briggs Parris came off the bench and drilled four crucial three-pointers to aid the Fairmont State scoring effort. The graduate senior from Boones Mill, Va. added a season-high 21 points in the contest and was a key perimeter threat.
"When you get swept by a team in the regular season, you're ready to play," Parris said. "Our intensity today and all throughout the week was 'let's rebound'."
The Pioneers outrebounded the Falcons by 10 in the first half. Fairmont State won the rebounding margin by seven in the final half to prevent multiple scoring opportunities for GSU.
"We did so much better on the boards in the second half," Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig said. "That really changed the game."
Isaiah Sanders and Seth Younkin both hauled in seven rebounds to assist the rebounding effort for the Falcons. Sanders was the third Falcon in double figures with 17 points. The All-MEC First Team honoree drew a game-high six fouls in the physical battle.
"They [Glenville State] played Zay [Isaiah Sanders] physically," Dobbs said. "Their defense was on our shooters."
"I am proud of our guys' preparation," Koenig said. "I was proud of the team's ability to move on to the next play. That shows the growth and maturity of this team."
The Fairmont State men's basketball team advances to the MEC Semifinal round, which will be played tomorrow, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The Falcons will meet the winner of the Charleston/Davis & Elkins matchup on Saturday for a spot in the MEC Championship Game.
