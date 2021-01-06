FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with the Mountain East Conference has determined that home basketball and wrestling events will be held without spectators. The no spectator policy will be followed at each of the 12 Mountain East Conference institutions.
The league’s board of directors will evaluate the no spectator policy no earlier than January 19. If changes to the policy are approved later this month, the department of athletics will provide an update at that time.
“Although we are disappointed to share this news with our donors, season ticket holders and fans, this decision gives us the best chance to return to competition on Jan. 7,” said Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger. “With the rising cases locally and around the state and country, our conference institutions have decided to proceed with caution and only allow essential game personnel inside the arena at this time.
“We are excited to welcome our winter student-athletes back to campus this week and look forward to seeing them return to the field, court, mat or pool starting this Thursday. By following this and many more COVID-19 policies and guidelines, we give ourselves the best chance to provide a first-class experience to each of our over 300 student-athletes,” Bamberger said.
Although attendance at sporting events will not be permitted to begin the season, the Fairmont State Department of Athletics will live stream each of its home events in high definition. Each event will be streamed on MountainEast.tv/Fairmont. Live coverage links are also available on each team’s individual schedule page on FightingFalcons.com.
Away events will also be streamed via the conference-wide streaming service, BlueFrame Technology, online at MountainEast.tv.
Fairmont State athletic teams return to action Thursday when the men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to West Virginia Wesleyan for a MEC doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. The wrestling team opens its season this week with a MEC tri-match at Davis & Elkins on Saturday. The first home event of the season will be Jan. 10 when the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Davis & Elkins in a conference doubleheader at Joe Retton Arena.
