FAIRMONT — All year long, unbreakable belief has been their ethos and fourth-quarter comebacks have been their specialty, but at no point during this young season had those two emerging cornerstones of the Fairmont State Lady Falcons even come close to matching the surreal and unbelievable moment that unfolded Wednesday night at Joe Retton Arena.
Down by as many as 17 to visiting Concord in the fourth quarter and trailing still by 14 with just over three minutes to play, the Lady Falcons reached deep and banded together for an all-time rally, as they erased the double-digit deficit in regulation and then delivered duing a gut-check overtime period to pull out a 90-85 win for one of the most incredible victories in program history.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids honestly,” said Fairmont State coach Stephanie Anderson, whose Falcons won their second straight game to improve to 3-4 overall. “They just showed heart and passion. It was beautiful.”
“Oh my gosh, that was a crazy game, and I’m so excited we came back to win,” said Fairmont State sophomore wing Katy Darnell, who recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. “I knew we could do anything we set our minds to, so I knew if we played hard and we hustled, we were gonna come back.
“There was never a doubt. I believe in this team.”
Fairmont State, which trailed by as many as 17 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter, appeared dead in the water down 73-59 with just 3:09 left to play, but even in the face of those dispiriting odds, the Falcons kept their fight and maintained their will.
Anderson, utilizing a small, but athletic and energetic lineup of Darnell, Sierra Kotchman, Alyssa DeAngelo, Presley Tuttle and Jertaya Hall, rolled out a frenetic full-court press that bamboozled the Mountain Lions into a pile of deflected balls, awry passes and momentum-shifting turnovers as the Falcons ripped off an 11-0 run to slice the margin to three points at 73-70 with 1:28 left to play.
“I came in with three minutes left and we were down by 14, and then I look up and we’re down by five. I was like, ‘What? When did this happen,’” said Darnell, who nabbed a steal for an assist and grabbed a big defensive rebound during the 11-0 spurt. “I didn’t even notice (the deficit) until we were literally only down by five and then I was like, ‘We’re only down by five. We’re winning this game. We’re not losing.’”
After a free throw by Tamara Scott that put the Mountain Lions up 73-59 with 3:09 to play, Concord’s next four possessions were the following: Turnover. Missed layup and missed putback. Turnover. Turnover. Fairmont Stats, over that stretch, meanwhile, got a made jumper from Kotchman, a steal and assist by Darnell on a Tuttle layup, a Tuttle catch-and-shoot 3 off a drive-and-kick assist by DeAngelo, a DeAngelo floater in the lane, and a pair of free throws by Kotchman.
“We just said to stick to our defense and never quit, and that’s what we did,” said Kotchman, who scored a game-high 28 points, 14 of which came in the final three minutes of regulation and overtime. “We got stops, scores, and stops all the way to the end and we pulled it out. It was a great team win.”
Following Kotchman’s free throws that made it one-score game at 73-70, the two teams traded free throws before DeAngelo tied it with 34.4 seconds left on a gutsy right-handed and-one drive that served as her finishing touches to what was a 13-point individual detonation in the fourth quarter. Concord, however, fired right back and retook the lead when Maddie Ratcliff, who was incredible off the bench for the Mountain Lions with 18 points, blew past the Fairmont defense and worked a gorgeous reverse layup.
The Falcons, though, once again refused to fade, this time with Darnell crashing the offensive glass to earn a pair of free throws to again tie the game at 77-77 with 3.7 seconds left.
“To be honest, when I was at the line with three seconds left, that is one of my worst fears,” Darnell said, with a laugh. “It’s like a nightmare where you have to make those free throws. But I just took my time and made them.”
Concord’s last-gasp to preserve what, just moments prior, seemed an assured victory was derailed when Fairmont senior forward Erin Danik rotated over on a Ratcliff drive and drew a debatable charge that sent the game into OT.
And from there, it was all Kotchman.
The Falcons’ star senior, who had been limited for much of the night by diamond-and-one-style zones from the Mountain Lions in which they face guarded her, was simply impervious to any and all defense in the five-minute OT. She first got to the line for a pair of free throws to give the Falcons a 77-75 lead. Then she canned a cold-blooded stepback midrange jumper going to her right to again put Fairmont up 81-79. Two possessions later, she responded to a Ratcliff jumper with one of her own to knot things at 85-all. And finally, with 43 seconds to go, she crossed over into a lefty drive before finishing with a silky smooth inside hand layup to put the Falcons up for good at 87-85.
“We were excited and we had a bunch of momentum going into the overtime and we knew it was starting at 0-0,” said Kotchman, who scored eight of Fairmont’s 13 points in OT on 3-of-5 shooting. “I wasn’t as aggressive in the third and fourth quarters, and I knew I had to take it to the rim and get fouled and that’s what I did. I just stayed aggressive and looked for shots.”
“Going into overtime, obviously we felt we had a lot of momentum,” Anderson said, “but the biggest thing was we just wanted to be focused on defense and make sure we get stops and then offensively, we wanted to get the ball into Sierra’s hands as much as possible.”
Kotchman’s team-high 28 points came on 8-of-14 shooting and 10-of-10 from the foul line in what was a 45-minute marathon for her in which she never got a breather. DeAngelo scored another 19 points for the Falcons, including an 11-of-13 showing from the line, to go with five steals and four rebounds. Darnell recorded her aforementioned double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, plus three assists and two steals, and Tuttle and Hall each chipped in nine points.
For Concord, towering senior center Riley Fitzwater scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with six rebounds in 19 minutes before fouling out with 56 seconds left. Ratcliff scored her aforementioned 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 27 minutes off the bench, and Jasiah Smith and Maggie Guynn added another 13 points and 11 points, respectively, for the Mountain Lions. And Gracie Robinson and Keely Lundy each dished a team-high five assists for Concord.
“I felt like so many of them had shining moments tonight,” Anderson said. “The charge (Danik drew), the and-ones, Katy, who hates to shoot free throws, making the big free throws, even Bre Wilson, who fouled out, she attacked Riley and got her in foul trouble. It was a team effort and they did fantastic.”
“It’s a big win,” DeAngelo said. “We really came together as a team, and you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
