FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University men’s and women’s cross country teams are getting ready to hold what could be described as a mini-festival in East Side.
Fairmont runners are encouraged to participate in the upcoming Fairmont Sunset Mile which will take place June 9 at 7 p.m. to raise funds for the teams.
“It’s something I had been thinking about for a long time. Part of it is to do a fundraiser for our program but I also want to integrate the university as well as our program into the community,” Cross Country Coach Kaylyn Christopher said.
In addition to the one-mile race targeted for adults, children can participate in a 400-meter event. The registration fee is $20 for adults and $5 for children.
The one-mile race, which begins on Morgantown Avenue, across from Advance Auto Parts, ends at Palatine Park, differs from typical courses because participants will be running downhill.
“It’s a mile-long road race that starts on Morgantown Avenue across from Advance Auto Parts it runs though past the arcade and the Junk Trunk where the stoplight is and runs along where the park is,” she said.
Christopher, who has been cross country coach at Fairmont State for three seasons, was inspired to create the event after living in the area for the last six years and seeing growth in the area.
“There are a lot of things that go into being a student athlete and at the Division II level we really value giving back to the community,” Christopher said. “We see the student athlete as the whole person. Students come from all over the state but we want them to feel like they are a part of the community and for it to be a symbiotic relationship.”
Part of the goal of this race is to integrate the community by having some businesses and vendors near the finish line.
Christopher envisions the race as a mini-festival. Fox’s Pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice will offer products to those who register for the race free of charge. The Back 9 Bistro and Bridgeport Running will be at the event offering food and products participants can purchase after the race.
“After people are done running, we don’t want them to just be done and go home … really it is just a community-centered event,” she said.
Since its redevelopment, Palatine Park has served as a hub for a variety of events and attractions. Christopher frequently encourages student athletes to interact with the park. The team often practices at the park and takes their team pictures there. She hopes to continue to hosting events at Palatine in the future.
The NCAA strives to ensure Division II schools have a presence in the community as many of these schools are located in small towns across the country.
Christopher said Division 2 encourages student athletes to be engaged with their communities to create a positive “shared civic experience.” The division also has an annual award of excellence that is given to the university program that best reflects the D2 commitment to community engagement. Division 2 schools collectively volunteered 218,594 hours last year, according to the NCAA website.
The first 75 people to register for the event will receive a race day tank. Community members are encouraged to register for the event. They can sign up for the event on raceroster.com or contact the cross country team directly to request a hardcopy of the registration form. Awards will be given to the Top 3 men, Top 3 women, First-place male and female Fairmont State cross country alumni.
Fairmont State’s Cross Country season is scheduled to begin in September.
