PEMBROKE, N.C. — Freshman Michael Floria connected with Do Washington for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining, as Fairmont State (1-3 overall, 1-2 Mountain East Conference) rallied past UNC Pembroke (2-2, 2-1) at Grace P. Johnson Stadium Saturday.
Floria came on in relief of quarterback Connor Neal to complete 5 of 7 passes, including a pair of touchdowns. Neal passed for 303 yards and two more scores.
Javon Hayes (six catches) and Joshawn Lewis (four catches) each accumulated 145 yards and a touchdown receiving for the Falcons, who also got two catches, 60 yards and a TD from Jeremi Taylor.
Xander Albea paced the FSU ground game with 85 yards on 11 carries.
The Braves, who jumped to an early 14-0 lead, also had a 300-yard passer in the form of Josh Jones, who completed 26 of 40 for 310 and two touchdowns — a 14-yarder to Rodney Smith, and a 34-yarder to Tyshawn Carter.
Jai’Veon Smalls hauled in a team-high 88 yards on five catches for UNCP. Joseph Early (rushing) and Marcus Davis (fumble recovery) also found the end zone.
