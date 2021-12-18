FAIRMONT — In their last game before an extended holiday break, the Fairmont State Falcons exited behind the curtain with gusto.
Shooting over 56% from the field and 53% from three on Saturday, the Falcons (7-3) nearly set new all-time single game records in total field goals and total points scored in their 119-77 dismantling of the Salem University Tigers (3-7).
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead against Fairmont, but after that, the Falcons were off and running. Seven three-pointers — three from Sierra Kotchman, two from Kamrin Weimer, and one each from Bre Wilson and Alyssa DeAngelo — led to a 33-18 lead after just one quarter of play, and Fairmont would top that with 35 more in the second quarter to lead 68-43.
Led by Kotchman’s six, three-pointers, the Falcons collectively went 15-28 from downtown, and 44-78 from the field overall. Everything was falling for Fairmont in front of their home crowd.
It was almost strictly a layups-and-three-pointers game plan for the Falcons, who thrived on dribble drives and either finishes at the rim or kick-outs to shooters on the perimeter. The Falcons scored 58 points in the paint, made 16 free throws, and totaled 45 points from beyond the three-point line to make up the entirety of their 119 points.
With their 44 baskets, the team came close to Fairmont State’s all-time record for field goals in a game. The all-time highest is 47, a record they set against Carnegie Mellon in 1984.
“I thought our girls seemed extremely relaxed, which I loved,” Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. “I thought they did a very good job of coming out of the gates hot. Defensively, they were focused. And obviously, when you shoot well everything looks a lot better. I just thought our girls had a great night shooting.”
Fairmont’s 119 points also came agonizingly close to setting a new school-best, as the record is 120, set against Columbia Union in 2005.
Kotchman led the Falcons in scoring with 27 to go with six assists. Also in double figures was Jalen Gibbs, who went 6-7 from the floor to total 16 points and seven rebounds in just 16 minutes. DeAngelo finished with 15, Aaliyah Brunny finished with 14 in 15 minutes, Jertaya Hall finished with 13, and the 5-foot-6 Katy Darnell totaled with 11 points and 11 rebounds to finish with a team-high +38.
Madeline Huffman led the team in assists for the sixth time, racking up eight total to go along with seven points and two steals. Rounding out the scoring was Wilson with seven, and Weimer with nine on three deep balls.
On defense, the Falcons played out their usual game plan of focusing on forcing turnovers. Salem turned the ball over 30 times against Fairmont’s nine. Eight of the 30 came by way of offensive fouls, as Anderson’s team was quick to beat the Tigers to the spot and drew an impressive number of charges.
“I thought that was great,” Anderson said of her team’s performance drawing charges. “We pride ourselves on getting to help side. I thought our girls did a great job of that tonight. At least putting ourselves in a position to draw a charge, whether it actually goes our way or not.”
Daniela Quesada led Salem in scoring with 15 as the Tigers shot 39% from the field as a unit.
A game like Saturday’s is a good place to leave off for Fairmont. The Falcons will not be back in action until Jan. 2 against Slippery Rock.
“We do get a nice break,” Anderson said. “Obviously I want everybody to go and enjoy the time with their families. But when we get back to work, we need to continue to focus on getting better each day, continue to focus on the things that we do, and take it one day at a time. We’ll see what happens.”
