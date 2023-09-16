FAIRMONT — Hot on a 2-0 start to the season, Fairmont State football hosted Wheeling for a Mountain East Conference match at Duvall-Rosier Field Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals (2-1) cooled down the Falcons (2-1), however, winning an overtime thriller 43-37 after coming back from a 20-point deficit.
“[We expected] exactly what happened,” Fairmont State Head Coach Jason Woodman said. “Four quarter game. We knew they were gonna challenge us in the running game and do some things defensively. We knew it was going to be tough on us.”
The Falcons opened the scoring just over a minute into the game. Junior quarterback Michael Floria connected with Winston Page for a 40-yard touchdown on Fairmont State’s first drive. A botched snap and hold meant no extra point after the touchdown, giving Fairmont State a 6-0 lead.
Wheeling answered with a 42-yard field goal by Joao Lima, cutting the lead in half. But Fairmont State got the three points back off from Emmanuel Richardson’s 20-yard field goal to make it 9-3 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
Fairmont State recovered on a surprise onside kick after the field goal, giving it possession at the start of the second quarter. Floria found Page again on a nine-yard pass to cap off the 11-play drive with a touchdown. Richardson’s extra point made it 16-3 with 11:37 before halftime.
Not wanting to be left out, Fairmont State’s special teams put points on the board thanks to Kobe Harris’ 74-yard punt return with 9:41 to go in the second. The point after put the Falcons up 23-3 over the Cardinals.
Wheeling’s offense found a rhythm late in the first half. Elijah Young punched the ball into the endzone on a two-yard run with 1:13 before the end of the second. Lima’s extra point made it 23-10, the score at halftime.
The Cardinals kept up their momentum going into the second half. Javon Davis ran for a 29-yard touchdown to open the half, and Lima hit a field goal after Fairmont Senior turned the ball over on downs. With 7:42 to go in the third, Wheeling pulled within three to make it 23-20.
Floria extended Fairmont State’s lead on a 25-yard touchdown run with 4:47 left in the third quarter, and it looked like the Falcons held control of the game again. Wheeling, however, forced Dereik Crosby II to fumble, and Rodney Jackson returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to get back within three.
Davis gave Wheeling its first lead of the game by completing an 83-yard touchdown pass to Quron Winder at the start of the fourth, with Lima’s extra point making it 34-30. Lima hit 40-yard field goal three minutes before the end of regulation to make it 37-30.
It took Fairmont State one play to tie it up, as Floria hit Harris up the middle, and Harris took it 71 yards for the touchdown. Richardson made the extra point to tie it at 37-37 with 2:55 in the fourth to go, and it went to overtime with that score.
Wheeling had possession first for overtime, and Landon Lutz threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Steven Mitchell. Fairmont State blocked the extra point, giving the Falcons a chance. But the Wheeling defense held on and kept Fairmont State out of the endzone, winning the game 43-37.
“I’m gonna take the blame for this loss,” Woodman said. “I don’t know if I did a good enough job preparing [this team] through the week for this. I think that they were out there fighting to the end. One day we’ll figure out how to win one of these overtime games.”
Floria completed nine of his 21 attempts, going for 208 yards through the air with three touchdowns and an interception. He topped that off with 118 yards on the ground on 12 rushes and a rushing touchdown.
“He played really well,” Woodman said. “[There were] times I thought he stepped up, made a couple big plays, some big third down runs.”
Harris had two receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown and two punt returns for 90 yards and a touchdown. Page had five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Brocton Blair and Jovon Jackson led the team with nine tackles each. Jackson had six solo tackles, and Blair had a half a tackle for loss.
Fairmont State gets back on the road next week and travels to South Euclid, Ohio to take on the Notre Dame College Falcons (2-1) at Mueller Field Saturday, Sept. 23.
