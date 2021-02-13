FAIRMONT — They harnessed the collective defensive tenacity and on-ball pressure to derail Wheeling’s ball handlers. They unfurled enough off-the-bounce verve to collapse the Cardinals’ defensive structure. And they exhibited the appropriate dose of teamwide spirit and egalitarian play to keep pace with WU for the full 40 minutes.
The Fairmont State Lady Falcons had all it needed to take home a victory versus Wheeling Saturday at Joe Retton Arena — individual mismatches, efficient offense, defensive hustle. But the visiting Cardinals, well, to put it simply, they had Lilly Ritz.
Wheeling’s towering and uber-skilled junior center was all the Cardinals needed her to be, plus everything else on Saturday afternoon as she dominated the Falcons to record a massive double-double of 36 points on 16-of-18 shooting and 12 rebounds to lead Wheeling to an 87-82 victory.
Ritz, who had averages of 23 points and an MEC-best 16.5 rebounds a game entering Saturday, unloaded her full repertoire on Fairmont State (3-8) despite a slew of defensive counters from coach Stephanie Anderson and the Lady Falcons. She snatched difficult catches on post feeds to drop in point-blank looks. She faced up and pivoted into attacks from the elbow, going to both her right and her left hand, and she made the Falcons pay out of short roll situations where she worked one- or two-dribble finishing moves.
As Wheeling (6-6) was trying to maintain its lead in the final minute against Fairmont State’s on-ball pressure, she even put the ball on the deck near half court and torched the Falcons with a blow-by drive before stopping and pulling up inside the foul line for an and-one banker to ice it.
“Lilly had the 36 and 12, but I also thought she did a really good job of recognizing (the defense). For her, it’s easy when she has single coverage, but there are a lot of times where people are crowding the box, and she’s done a good job of getting the ball out and getting other people involved,” said Wheeling coach Mike Llanas. “No one in the Mountain East Conference is going to let us throw it in to Lilly Ritz with single coverage, and today, it was a heavy diet of double teams on the ball, and Coach (Anderson) did a really good job of challenging our ball handlers to find the open person and then get it into Lilly.”
“I’m extremely proud of (our girls), and I hate that it doesn’t reflect that on the scoreboard for them because they worked extremely hard and they fought until the end. They clawed and we had a chance,” Anderson said. “But Wheeling played well and they shot the ball extremely well tonight and made a couple more plays than we did.”
Ritz’s 36-point, 12-rebound explosion, which also included three blocks, was complemented by Emily Holzopfel’s 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Maura Castelluci’s 12 points on 4-of-10 from the field.
Fairmont State, though, remained with Wheeling neck and neck for the game’s entirety, as the Falcons got a transcendent performance from its own superstar in senior guard Sierra Kotchman. Kotchman went 15-of-29 from the field, including 7-of-15 from 3 to pour in a career-high 38 points, to go with three assists and two steals.
“Sierra constantly impresses me,” Anderson said. “She hit three 3s I think in the last minute, and that was pretty impressive, but I thought all night offensively she showed toughness — I thought she had a difficult matchup at times and she did a good job of attacking that.”
“I definitely want to give a shoutout to Sierra, what an incredible player,” Llanas said. “She was 7-of-15 from 3, and that’s with her being under duress and us doubling her at the end — she still found a way to get her shot off, and she just locked it in. Hat’s off to her.”
Freshman Alyssa DeAngelo also put together perhaps her best performance as a Falcon, dropping 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 7-of-10 from the foul line, while Katy Darnell secured a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds to go with a game-high four steals.
“I felt like I was really seeing my drives — I can kind of sense when the help is going to be there and when it’s not,” DeAngelo said. “And honestly, my teammates kind of got me going — we needed something off the bench, so I tried to give that to them, and any time I do anything, they’re there to support me.”
“(Alyssa’s) confidence has grown more and more each game, and I’m extremely proud of her,” Anderson said. “I can’t wait to watch her grow and continue with her future.”
Neither defense ever exactly devised an antidote for each offense’s go-to matchups, Ritz for the Cardinals, and Kotchman and DeAngelo for the Falcons.
Fairmont State’s suffocating on-ball pressure and blitzes versus Wheeling pick-and-rolls prodded 23 WU turnovers and forced the Cardinals into work-arounds to get Ritz her touches. But the Falcons’ aggression also carried the consequence of lengthy and ever changing backline rotational responsibilities that sometimes allowed for open driving lanes to the hoop, or good looks elsewhere.
“Obviously, Lilly Ritz is a fantastic player for them and she was about perfect, so we knew that was going to be an object that we needed to handle,” Anderson said, “and I thought in the beginning, our ball pressure wasn’t as good, so (their) guards were able to see and get the ball into her. But I thought we did better with that in the second half, especially Gracie (Lamm) and Jertaya Hall. I thought Gracie did a fantastic job on the ball, and her ball pressure started it for the rest of our kids getting more pressure and that’s what we want.”
Wheeling, on the other hand, never gained any sort of traction in denying Kotchman or DeAngelo. Kotchman launched a flurry of 3s from varying angles and situations — catch-and-shoots off movement, pick-and-roll pull ups, face-ups, one- and two-dribble stepbacks — and leveraged the threat of her shot into gritty drives to the hoop when Wheeling overplayed. And DeAngelo torched the Cardinals with her off-the-bounce verve with a full package of attacks and finishes — sudden straight-line drives off the catch into speed layups, stop-start forays into the paint capped with body bump floaters and pull-up jumpers.
“I want all of our kids to have tons of confidence, and all of them have the ability to score and everything, but obviously those two had the hot hand,” Anderson said of Kotchman and DeAngelo, “so obviously as much as we could feed them was what was best, and I think our team did a good job off feeding them and they did a great job of stepping up to that.”
Wheeling, however, limited the rest of the Falcons to just 21 points on 8-of-27 shooting, and outshot Fairmont State 57.9% to 44.3% to preserve the victory.
