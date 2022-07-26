FAIRMONT — After Fairmont State enjoyed a historic season under the leadership of interim head coach Greg Evans, the search for a permanent fixture atop the program is over for the Falcons.
Brooke Sullivan, an assistant coach at Seton Hall since 2020, was announced as the next head coach of Falcons softball on Tuesday.
“Brooke brings a solid winning culture with her from Seton Hill and looks to continue the same success here at Fairmont State,” Greg Bamberger, Fairmont State director of athletics said. “The softball program will continue to move in the right direction after the program’s MEC Championship in the spring.”
Fairmont State softball won their first-ever Mountain East Conference Championship this past season, making an improbable run as the No. 3 seed in the North Division to defeat Davis & Elkins College, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan before downing Wesleyan once again, 7-4, in the championship final.
The Falcons ended the year with a trip to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament, where West Virginia Wesleyan got their revenge, knocking Fairmont out of the tourney with a 3-1 win. The Falcons ended the year 23-26.
For Sullivan’s part, the new skipper brings her own postseason pedigree to the job. Seton Hall made it to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2022, and finished the year as the winningest team in program history with a final record of 42-12.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be named the next softball head coach at Fairmont State University,” Sullivan said. “I am more than excited to get to Fairmont and to continue to build the program into a top contender in both the Mountain East Conference and onto the national stage.”
Sullivan has some experience in the MEC. She was an assistant coach at Frostburg State for two years, and helped the team to a CAC Tournament berth. She also got her master’s degree in general management from Frostburg State in 2022.
Fairmont State made their postseason run under the guidance of a interim coach, as Greg Evans took over for the departing John Light. Several players stepped up in 2022, including sophomore infielder Emily Riggs, who collected All-MEC, NFCA All-Atlantic, and D2CCA All-Atlantic honors with her play.
After such a late-season surge, expectations are high for the Falcons and their new head coach going into the 2023 season. Sullivan’s coaching tenure officially begins Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.