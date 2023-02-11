FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Falcons got their share of signees during National Signing Day this past week, welcoming 16 new recruits to the football team.
“Our coaching staff is thrilled about the student-athletes we have added to our family,” Fairmont State football head coach Jason Woodman said. “This group includes a number of state champions, all-state and all-conference players. We are looking forward to seeing this class build on our culture as a program and are excited for what they will bring to our team.”
The Falcons finished last season 3-8, 10th in the MEC.
Five of the 16 signees hail from in-state, while five come from neighboring Virginia. Three come from Maryland, and the Falcons took one recruit each out of Georgia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
From its National Signing Day haul, Fairmont State added three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, two wide receivers and one kicker/punter.
The 16 players added during National Signing Day are:
Cameron Attard (WR) Stafford, Va. – All-State first-team slot receiver and returner for St. Michael the Archangel High School in Fredericksburg, Va. His team went 9-3 and won the state championship. Tallied 450 receiving yards in eight games and averaged 20 yards per reception. Scored two kick return touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes on defense. Off the field, he is a member of the National Honors Society.
Ben Brzezinski (DL) Erie, Pa. – First-team all-state nose guard his senior season at Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa. Was a three-year varsity starter and was selected as a team captain his senior year. Two-time all-conference on the offensive side of the football. While at Cathedral Prep, he led the Ramblers to a state runner-up in 2020 and a region and district championship in his senior season in 2022. Racked up 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and one batted pass his senior year.
Trenton Cross-Lee (DB) Stafford, Va. — Played wide receiver and cornerback at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va. Honorable mention Commonwealth District All-District team member.
Grant Egan (OL) Stafford, Va. — Played offensive and defensive line at North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va. Was named second-team all-district center his senior year.
Mark Erinna (DL) Woodbridge, Va. — Led Freedom-Woodbridge High School to VHSL Class 6 State Football Championship his senior year at defensive line.
Austin Fleming (TE) Parkersburg, W.Va. — Collected 36 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns as a tight end for Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, W.Va. All-state honorable mention at tight end. Also plays basketball for the Big Reds.
Jahan Gasemy (OL/DL) Frederick, Md. — Made 50 tackles in 11 games his senior season at Urbana High School in Frederick, Md. Tallied two sacks, four tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and a fumble return touchdown.
Jameer Hunter (WR) Martinsburg, W.Va. — First-team all-state wide receiver and defensive back at Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg, W.Va. Recipient of the 2022 Fulton Walker Award from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, which awards the state’s top special teams player. Led Martinsburg in scoring (114 points), all-purpose yards (1,512) and interceptions (seven). Averaged 22.3 yards per reception on 37 catches. Hauled in 13 receiving touchdowns his senior season.
Brian Mbuthia (QB) Germantown, Md. — MPSSAA Honorable Mention winner at quarterback for Frederick High School in Germantown, Md. Led the Cadets to two 10-win seasons, which marked the first time Frederick won 10 or more games in two consecutive seasons in 70 years. Was 20-4 as a starting quarterback. Completed 104 of 170 pass attempts for 1,735 yards. Was the lone MPSSAA quarterback to throw for 20 touchdowns or more in 2021 & 2022. Totaled 3,576 yards and 40 touchdowns in two years at quarterback.
Dawson Price (TE) Mathias, W.Va. — First team all-state tight end at East Hardy High School in Baker, W.Va. Four-year varsity player in football and basketball for the Cougars. Totaled 1,882 receiving yards, 101 catches and 22 touchdowns in four seasons at East Hardy.
Zaky Roberts (DB) Ona, W.Va. — Played cornerback and running back at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, W.Va. Snagged a 102-yard pick six his senior season.
Azalix Rose (DL) Haymarket, Va. — Second-team all-district defensive lineman at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va. Won regional title and led team to a semi-state appearance. Racked up seven sacks, one forced fumble, 32 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Was placed on the honor roll twice.
Cooper Stone (QB) Bardstown, Ky. — Dual-sport athlete at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky. First-team all-district quarterback. Ranked No. 3 in the state in passing yards per game. Accumulated 2,515 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 10 games his senior season. Also pitches on the baseball team.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas (K/P) Oak Hill, W.Va. — Two-time all-state and three-time all-conference specialist at Oak Hill High School in Oak Hill, W.Va. Ranked the No. 1 specialist in West Virginia and was named to the Hammer Kicking Academy Top 40 list. Racked up 23 touchbacks and averaged 40 yards per punt. Made four field goals from 42 yards. In addition to his kicking duties, Vargo-Thomas rushed for 365 yards and 6 touchdowns, hauled in four receiving touchdowns and tallied 200 receiving yards. Threw one passing touchdown and collected a trio of interceptions, which included one pick-six. Earned four varsity letters in basketball. Off the field, he is a member of the National Honors Society, student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Karron Watties (DB) Frederick, Md. — Two-time varsity letterman at Urbana High School in Urbana, Md. Helped the Hawks on the field to an 11-2 record his senior season. Received all-county honorable mention accolades. Recorded two interceptions and six pass breakups in his senior season. Totaled 29 tackles, two forced fumbles and a defensive score. Was also a member of the ROTC at his high school.
Amarion Yarbough (RB) Stockbridge, Ga. — Regional champion and led the team to a 12-2 record his senior season at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. Rushed for 16 touchdowns and made 109 tackles on defense. Awarded first-team all-conference honors on offense and defense. Listed on his high school’s honor roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.