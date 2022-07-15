FAIRMONT — After two years of shelved plans, Tim Koenig and his Fairmont State men’s basketball team are making up for lost time.
Fairmont State Athletics has partnered up with Paton Insurance Group to put on the Paton Insurance Group Inaugural Classic Car Show, taking place on July 30 at the Parking Lot adjacent to Duvall-Rosier Field.
It’s the latest of a slew of community outreach projects the Falcons are working towards after finding themselves in a holding pattern throughout the COVID pandemic.
“It’s just to try and bring people together — outreach,” Koenig said. “We did a big cocktail party for season ticket holders, we’re going to do a meet the teams night that’s going to be open for everybody in early November. We’re just trying to do more outreach. The last few years with COVID, there’s been little to no outreach, and we’re trying to bring people together and have a good time.”
The basketball team and Paton Insurance Group are holding the Classic Car Show as a benefit for Tygart Valley United Way, the ubiquitous nonprofit that serves five counties in North Central West Virginia that helps fund other nonprofits that provide social service needs in the community.
Koenig learned of the car show from Drew Paton, owner of Paton Insurance Group, while Paton was coaching his son’s little league team. There, Paton pitched the idea of partnering with the men’s basketball team, and adding another relationship to a growing network for Fairmont State Athletics.
Koenig listed out Dick Moore Insurance, Valley Distributing, MVB Bank, Dan Cava Toyota, and TMC Technologies as some of the local businesses that have helped support the men’s basketball team and Fairmont State Athletics at large.
Those partnerships, along with season ticket holders, help in multiple ways, Koenig said.
“Drew Paton is one of many supporters that we have,” Koenig said. “There’s so many great people and great businesses in the area that help us out and that allows us to compete at the highest level. Not only the enthusiasm they bring, but the resources they bring in allows us to do what we do.”
As for the men’s basketball team’s presence at the Inaugural Classic Car Show, they’ll help set up and break down the event, and will be around to interact with guests.
“Have some good food, good tunes, hang out and enjoy the car show,” Koenig said.
There are also “rumblings” of Koenig and others within the program being guest judges for the car show, though nothing has been confirmed.
The Paton Insurance Group Inaugural Classic Car Show is set for a 10 a.m. start at the Duvall-Rosier Parking Lot on July 30. Registration for those wishing to enter their cars begins at 9 a.m.
